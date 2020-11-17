Kourtney Kardashian Bares Cleavage In Low-Cut Beige Swimwear

Kourtney Kardashian spent some time by the swimming pool on Tuesday afternoon as she posed for a stunning Instagram upload. The image featured her looking glam and drew the attention of her 103 million followers.

The reality TV star, 41 — who is the mother of three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign — put her coveted curves on full display as she wore a revealing suit.

In the pic, Kourtney sizzled in the beige swimwear with a low-cut neckline. The thin straps showcased her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment clung to her taut tummy as well.

The cleavage-baring bathing suit also showed off Kourtney’s curvaceous hips and long, lean legs as it perfectly complemented her glowing tan skin.

Kourtney lay on her side in front of the pool for the snap. She had her knees bent as her hip was prominently displayed. She had one arm draped over her side as the other was bent to hold up her head. She looked upward as if to soak in the sunshine with her eyes closed and a sultry expression on her face.

In the background of the photo, a stunning ocean scene was visible. Some tall palm trees and the sunlit blue sky could also be seen. Kourtney’s close friend, Steph Shepherd, stood behind her wearing the same revealing swimwear in the color black.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore her long, dark hair pushed back off of her face. The thick locks were styled in loose waves that hung down her back and spilled over the ground.

Kourtney’s followers didn’t hold back when it came to showing their affection for the post. The snap earned more than 240,000 likes within the first 40 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 800 remarks about the pic during that time.

“We all needed this content today,” one follower declared.

“You look so beautiful,” another wrote.

“Two mermaids,” a third comment read.

“Very very hot pose and beautiful figure honey,” a fourth social media user gushed.

Kourtney never seems to be shy when it comes to showing off her toned physique in racy ensembles. She’s become known for flaunting her figure in elegant and sexy looks both online and in public.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the reality star recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she wore a sparkly dress and frolicked in the ocean, declaring that her recent vacation was one of the best weeks of her entire life.