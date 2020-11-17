Pamela Anderson Rocks Flaming Red Hair & Sexy Black Lingerie In Sexy Instagram Snap

Buxom bombshell Pamela Anderson thrilled her 1.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling snap in which she rocked an entirely different look. Rather than her signature blond locks, Pamela had on what appeared to be a bright red wig. The hairstyle featured bangs that came to a little above her sculpted eyebrows, and the fiery tresses tumbled down her shoulder and chest in a tousled, effortless look.

Pamela flaunted her tantalizing figure in a sexy black ensemble that left little to the imagination. She was atop what looked like a bar, with a few dark decor elements visible in the background, including a burgundy curtain, several glasses, and some high windows that allowed the yellow glow from outdoor lights to shine in.

Pamela was on her hands and knees, and the pose accentuated her curves to perfection. Her lingerie set featured a low-cut neckline that placed a serious amount of cleavage on display, and the opaque fabric stretched over her voluptuous figure, coming to an end right at her hips, suggesting the look was a bodysuit. The piece fit her like a second skin, and she accessorized with a pair of sultry stockings that resembled a garter belt. Semi-sheer stockings extended from her feet to about halfway up her thighs, and a thin horizontal strap wrapped around her upper thigh before attaching to the stockings.

The darkened background in the space gave the shot a sultry vibe, and the photo was captured by photographer Liz Rosa, who Pamela made sure to tag in the caption of the post so her fans would know.

A large beer stein with a few dollar bills in it was placed on the bar top in front of her, although Pamela’s gaze was focused on something off in the distance. She arched her back slightly as she posed on the bar top, and had her feet kicked up, showing off her sky-high black stiletto heels with red bottoms. She paired the smoking-hot snap with a thoughtful caption that included a quote from French philosopher Voltaire.

Her lips were slightly parted in the steamy shot, and she looked incredible with the colorful hair. Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 7,300 likes within just one hour from her eager audience.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the influencer site Jasmin shared a sexy shot of Pamela on their own Instagram page. She rocked a skimpy white gown that barely grazed the bottom of her booty, stiletto heels, and a backwards baseball cap for a casual look. She caressed her toned thigh while she posed in a doorway for the stunning black-and-white image.