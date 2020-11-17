Bri Teresi Flaunts Incredible Cleavage In Plunging Black Top

Model and social media star Bri Teresi updated her Instagram profile on Tuesday with a brief, but bold video for her 1.1 million followers to enjoy. In the clip, the 26-year-old — who has gained notoriety for her work with the iconic fashion brand Guess — brought the sizzle to the platform in a tight, black top with a plunging neckline that put her incredible cleavage on full display.

Teresi further enticed viewers with her luscious, blond locks, pursed lips and piercing eyes, all of which gave off an impressive luster throughout the sexy share.

With the accompanying caption, she projected positive vibes by wishing everyone a good morning and asking them about their day. The backing track in her video — “Sunday Best” by the electro-pop duo Surfaces — added to the sentiment with upbeat lyrics that referenced “feeling good.” The post’s comments section was similarly sanguine, as fans expressed their admiration for the influencer’s alluring appearance and penchant for positivity.

“Looking gorgeous,” appraised one commenter. “Looking forward to receiving the calendar.”

“You are so awesome to look at,” added a second supporter.

“Stunning and sexy,” gushed a particularly impressed fan. “Wow.”

“Hi Bri! Looking fabulous today as always,” wrote a fourth follower.

In addition to showering her with positive comments, Teresi’s fans further put their stamp of approval on the post by double-tapping it for more than 1,000 likes in just 30 minutes after it had gone live.

With a pulsing drumbeat and melodic piano chords setting the tone, Teresi documented herself by holding her recording device out before her. After shifting her head slightly in each direction, she pushed her shoulder out impishly. She then drew attention to her golden-colored hair by running her fingertips through it on the right side before popping her shoulder for a second time.

All the while, the blond bombshell kept the camera and the rest of her body in motion.

Just below her pursed, pink lips, Teresi’s dainty neck gave way to prominent collarbones, which were partially obscured by the ends of her shoulder-length locks. The model’s upper body was draped with a sleeveless black top with a scoop-style neck that offered an impressive view of her perky bustline. The skintight garment fully accentuated its various nooks and crannies while putting a spotlight on her considerable cleavage.

Before sharing her latest reel with the world, Teresi added another full-motion update to her popular feed, which showed her practicing her putting in style with a tiny, red top and yoga shorts.