Wolf Van Halen Has The No. 1 Song On iTunes With ‘Distance’

Wolf Van Halen has the No. 1 song on iTunes with the tribute he penned for his late father, guitarist Eddie Van Halen, titled “Distance.” The track reached the top spot on the music service and pounced over tunes from some of the biggest names in the music business.

“Distance” has beat out songs from artists such as Billie Eilish, Chris Stapleton, Justin Bieber, Luke Combs, The Weeknd, and AJR after only one day on the charts. It was officially released on November 16, the same day Wolf dropped a video and appeared on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM radio show to talk about his new music.

In the Instagram post seen here, Wolf shared a screenshot of the iTunes chart with his name in the top spot.

He wrote in the caption that the response to the track was mind-blowing and he was so thankful to each and every person that downloaded it. Wolf noted that the weight of this moment was not lost on him. He ended his thoughts with a simple message for his father.

“Wish you were here for this, Pop,” he wrote in the caption.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

In a press release for the single, the young man revealed that initially, he was not going to release the track, which was inspired by his late father and was one of his favorite tunes from the album. Wolf shared that when he wrote the words, Eddie continued to struggle with various health issues, including a return of the cancer that would eventually take his life. He began to think of what life would be like without his beloved parent and how much he would be missed.

“I don’t have a dad anymore and I’m coming to terms with that,” he said to the radio host.

He also told fans to not expect him to carry the banner in a revamped Van Halen. He said that while the music of the legendary heavy metal band would live on forever, they should not expect the band to continue on without Eddie.

In the comments section of the aforementioned Instagram post, Wolf’s followers congratulated him on his solo success.

“Thank you for this piece of you that you’ve shared with us. I can’t stop listening to ‘Distance’!!! I feel fortunate that we will be able to hear more of your amazing work and experience your gifts for years to come,” wrote one fan.

“This song is unbelievably great, raw, talent, etc. All the emotions. A beautiful song for your Dad. Peace to you,” penned a second follower.

“He’s here, he’s smiling, and he’s saying ‘that’s my boy’,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Congrats brother it’s beautiful!” exclaimed a fourth supporter.