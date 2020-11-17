‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Reveals Surprising COVID-19 Diagnosis

The Young and the Restless star Donny Boaz revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago, and he explained what that might mean to the upcoming storylines. The Chance Chancellor actor took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to give viewers an update on his situation.

“I have a little news that I need to share. A few weeks ago, I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I did not have any symptoms. In following guidelines, I quarantined at home, so you may not see me on Y&R for a bit. I’m happy to say I’ve returned to work and will be back on the air very soon. Thank you for your continued support,” read his statement.

Boaz kept his diagnosis under wraps, but there had been some rumblings that somebody on the cast and/or crew tested positive for the virus a few weeks ago.

In the current storyline, Chance is in the hospital after taking a bullet meant for Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). Chance had just proposed to his girlfriend Abby (Melissa Ordway), and he even managed to get Victor’s (Eric Braeden) blessing for their union, which brings together the iconic Chancellor and Newman families in Genoa City. A merger that hasn’t gone unnoticed by other residents in town. During their discussion, Victor noted that Katherine (Jeanne Boaz) was a good friend, and he believed she would also be pleased to see the couple wed.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Fans instantly responded to the actor’s post. It received hundreds of “likes” and dozens of comments from Instagram users.

“Bless your heart!! I’m so glad you’re safe, again!!” replied one fan, who included stars and prayer hands.

“Glad you are doing better,” another person wrote.

“Great news Donny. Can’t wait to see you back on the show. So glad you are alright,” declared a third viewer, who included several hearts with the comment.

Boaz isn’t the only Y&R star who has dealt with the coronavirus since it began spreading through the United States in March. Both Greg Rikaart (Kevin) and Jordi Vilasuso (Rey) revealed that they’d had the illness earlier this year. Rikaart struggled for several weeks and was unable to even get testing for much of that time. The rest of his family managed to escape infection. Vilasuso told fans that he, his wife, and their daughters all suffered a bout with the virus.

The soap shut down production for several months starting in March, and it ran reruns for most of the summer. Production resumed in July with new precautions against the novel coronavirus, and new episodes returned in August.