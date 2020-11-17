Constance Nunes Goes Braless Under Open Vest While Sporting Sexy Shorts

Television personality Constance Nunes took to Instagram to flaunt her smoking-hot body in a sexy outfit that put her fantastic figure on display. The brunette beauty went braless under a minuscule vest while wearing a pair of sexy shorts.

Constance’s outfit was made of black leather. The vest featured silver details and vertical seams on each side. The opening of the flirty number barely covered her nipples, leaving plenty of her voluptuous cleavage on display. Her shorts were insanely short and featured a huge zipper down the center front that went between her legs. They also had zippered pockets on each side and two snaps on the front.

The The Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star wore her thick hair in waves that skimmed the tops of hr shoulders. She also sported a pale polish on her long fingernails.

The image was cropped at the middle of Constance’s shapely thighs, and it showed her walking toward the camera with a fierce look on her face. With one hip cocked, she flaunted her curvy hips and hourglass shape. The bare skin on her chest drew the eye to her flat abs.

The update was an instant hit with more than 41,000 of Constance’s followers hitting the “like” button within an hour of the photo being shared to her account.

In lengthy caption, the 31-year-old, whose birthday happens to be November 17, wrote about some of her difficulties throughout the year, which included her father’s illness and contracting COVID-19. She also encouraging her fans to stay strong. She also thanked her fans for their birthday wishes.

Many of Constance’s admirers took some time to thank her for being so candid.

“Wow! You are a strong woman to go through all of that and come out the other side still fighting! Happy birthday too,” wrote one fan.

“Thank you for sharing this, Constance. Man, it’s amazing how little we really know about the journey of others isn’t it? Big love from New Zealand,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“Warrior you defied the odds and now can bring hope and inspire to others!” a third comment read.

“You are an incredibly amazing woman. You’ve got strength, beauty and drive and are a role model for everyone. Keep on keepin on and thank you for sharing,” added a fourth follower.

Last month, Constance thrilled her online audience when she shared a snap that saw her posing in a skimpy bikini that put her fabulous figure on display. She was in her garage surrounded by tools and car parts.