Nata Lee Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skintight Leggings While Doing Squats In Tantalizing Instagram Video

On Tuesday, November 17, Russian model and DJ Nata Lee made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing video for her 5.6 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The brief clip showed the 21-year-old working out in a fitness center. According to the geotag, the video was filmed in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Nata sizzled in a mint sports bra and a pair of skintight gray leggings. The ensemble accentuated her muscular back, incredible curves, and lean legs. She finished off the sporty look with white ankle socks and a pair of chunky white Fila tennis shoes. The blond bombshell had also pulled back her hair in a bun.

In the video, Nata faced away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She did a series of squats using a Smith machine in front of a sizable mirror. A treadmill and weights can be seen to her right.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation noted that she was “training in the gym” in Rixos Premium Dubai, which is a resort. She then proceeded to ask her followers their preferred exercise for “the legs and buttocks.”

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer Nata’s question.

“Squats are the best,” said one commenter, adding two thumbs up emoji to the end of the comment.

“Smith machine is nice as you don’t need a spotter for light weight, but nothing beats a regular heavy squat,” remarked another Instagram user.

Quite a few of Nata’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You really put the work in for that [i]ncredible [b]ody of yours,” gushed an admirer, followed by a red heart emoji.

“I could watch that allll day. Out of all the models in the world @natalee.007 you’re my very favorite,” added a different devotee.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 84,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Nata is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently shared a series of snaps, in which she wore a gray sports bra and a pair of matching cheeky underwear. That post has been liked over 500,000 times since it was shared.