‘General Hospital’ Casting News: Briana Lane Confirms Exit As Brook Lynn Quartermaine

During Monday’s episode of General Hospital Brook Lynn Quartermaine said her goodbyes to a number of people in Port Charles. She said she had decided to return to Bensonhurst to rethink what the future held for her. After the show aired, actress Briana Lane took to Twitter to confirm she had wrapped up her time in the role.

After Brook Lynn talked with both Ned and Valentin, she quietly pulled out a pregnancy test from her bag. General Hospital fans were left hanging at that point, but now a little more information is known regarding what’s next.

First and foremost, Briana has wrapped up her time on the General Hospital set. She shared an adorable photo in a tweet noting that it was taken on her last day there. She posed with executive producer Frank Valentini as well as co-stars Wally Kurth (Ned) and Lisa LoCicero (Olivia).

Briana thanked everybody for their well wishes. She also said that when this snapshot was taken, she still had tears in her eyes from her last scene with Wally.

The actress had been brought in as a temporary recast a few months ago. Amanda Setton had been playing Brook Lynn, but in August, it was reported that she was taking maternity leave.

Last day on #GH ❤️ Effortlessly talented captain of the ship @valentinifrank, goddess @lisalocicerogh, guiding light @wallykurth… still had tears in my eyes from Wally + I’s last scene as father + daughter. TY to everyone for all the sweet responses, goodbyes + wishes tonight!! pic.twitter.com/ZtZXF1lwDC — Briana Lane (@BrianaLane) November 17, 2020

Does this mean that Amanda is ready to return? General Hospital spoilers haven’t revealed anything on that front yet. However, Briana seemed to confirm that was the plan via her series of Twitter posts. Given that pregnancy test shocker, it seems unlikely that Brook Lynn will be away for very long.

In addition to the sweet photo she shared, Briana shared some additional thoughts on her Twitter page.

“Playing the role of Brook Lynn Quartermain on @GeneralHospital has been an absolute joy + honor. Feel lucky to have been surrounded by such a gifted cast, kind crew + passionate producers these past 4 months + it’s an experience that I will always hold close to my heart,” she tweeted.

General Hospital viewers flooded her posts with notes of appreciation. Many people thought she did a fantastic job playing Brook Lynn, and more than a few expressed their wish that she could be kept on the show in some way.

“And HUGE thank you to all the fans who have been so welcoming to the new kid! Your support has meant the world. Passing the baton back to beautiful + mega talented Amanda Setton. Looking forward to watching what will definitely be a new and exciting chapter for BLQ!” Briana concluded.

It had been said from the onset that Briana would be portraying Brook Lynn temporarily. However, many General Hospital fans felt she was the perfect pick and really grew to like her in the role. Her exit certainly comes with a juicy cliffhanger and everybody will be anxious to see what the next chapter brings for Brook Lynn.