Gwen Stefani, 51, Rocks White Tank Top & Black Bra In Video Teaser For Her Hallmark Channel Christmas Song

Gwen shared a behind-the-scenes look at the recording of 'Here This Christmas.'

Gwen Stefani rocked a funky and festive look while recording the theme song for The Hallmark Channel’s popular “Countdown to Christmas” television event.

On Tuesday, Stefani, 51, gave her 10.7 million Instagram followers an early holiday gift by premiering a music video her new romantic tune with a seasonal theme. She shared a teaser clip on her IG page, and it gave fans a glimpse of a few of the cool outfits that she rocked while recording “Here This Christmas.”

In some shots, Stefani was shown hitting the recording studio in a classic tight white tank top. She added some of her signature edgy style to her casual look by wearing a black bra beneath the sleeveless top. Her bra straps peeked out from the sides of the contrasting sleeves.

The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker brightened up her outfit with a seasonal splash of red by wearing a plaid jacket tied around her tiny waist. She completed her ensemble with a pair of track pants that were the same vibrant color. White stripes on the sides tied her look together.

The style star accessorized with a cross pendant on a thick gold chain, her blinged-out Stefani nameplate necklace, and a companion piece that was a shout-out to her fiance, country music singer Blake Shelton. Her iconic platinum blond hair was styled in a perfect ponytail.

Another scene showed Stefani wearing a pair of whiskered jeans and a cozy crimson plaid jacket with gray sleeves. In one shot, she traded her white tank top for a black one and bopped her head along to the beat of her soulful love song.

Stefani got really into her performance, some of which took place inside a room decorated with twinkling lights. She looked radiant and joyful as she laughed and smiled in the warm and homey setting.

Stefani directed her fans to a link in her bio where they could watch the entire video, and it can be viewed here.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Stefani debuted the potential holiday hit back in October. She included the single in the deluxe edition of her album You Make It Feel Like Christmas, which she initially dropped in 2017.

The new addition to the record can be heard during The Hallmark Channel’s seasonal programming, and it’s the perfect companion piece for feel-good movies that mostly focus on finding love around the holidays. The tune is about wanting nothing for holidays but the “warmth in a loved one’s eyes.”

Stefani’s behind-the-scenes footage was a hit with her fans.

“You are the cutest human ever!!!” enthused one admirer in the comments section of her post.

“You’re so precious I love you so much,” wrote another fan.

“Beautiful inside and out,” a third message read.