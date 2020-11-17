Laura Amy Flaunts Her Chiseled Abs In A Skimpy Green Bikini

Laura Amy thrilled her 884,000 Instagram followers with a new snapshot added to her page on November 17. The latest update showed the Aussie bombshell flaunting her sculpted physique in a sexy green bikini.

Laura rocked a bandeau-style bikini top. It had a tie-up feature along the sides, giving it a ruched look. The piece appeared to be fully lined and secured her buxom curves. The neckline sat low on her chest and provided a nice view of her décolletage. The snug fit of the swimwear emphasized her ample assets.

She wore matching bottoms which were just as scanty as the top. The low cut of the number revealed a generous amount of skin around her toned midsection. Viewers expressed their admiration for her taut stomach and chiseled abs in the comments. The high-cut sides accentuated her curvy hips and thighs, and the bright color of the bathing suit complemented her tanned complexion.

In the picture, Laura was snapped sitting on the edge of a wooden table. She leaned to the side as she looked straight into the camera, unsmiling and sporting a sultry expression. She placed her hands on the flat surface, with her left hand near her thigh while her other hand was positioned behind her booty.

A flat-screen TV mounted on the wall was visible in the shot. A black door and tiled floors were also seen in the background. Notably, the room was well-lit and perfect for indoor photography.

For the occasion, Laura wore her signature hairstyle. Her locks were down and straight, with a few pieces hanging over her shoulders. She accessorized with a nameplate necklace and a ring. Her nails were long and painted with a light polish.

In the caption, Laura noted that she has been loving the color green lately. She also shared that her set came from Oh Polly. The influencer gave credit to the brand by tagging their Instagram page in both the caption and the photo.

The latest share accrued more than 10,000 likes and upward of 270 comments in less than a day. Her eager fans added compliments in the comments section. Many of them told her she looked hot and beautiful, while several others used emoji to express their thoughts about the pic.

“You are so incredibly beautiful! By the way, this is a nice color on you,” a follower wrote.

“Wow! Your curves and your abs look so good. Never have I seen a woman sexier than you,” commented another fan.