Holly Sonders Snapped Shooting Pool In A Skimpy Lingerie Set

Model and former golf pro Holly Sonders showed her affinity for another sport in her latest Instagram offering. The photo update, which went live on her feed on Tuesday, showed the athlete turned TV host and social media star shooting pool in an ultra-revealing lingerie set.

Sonders teased her 483,000-plus followers by leaning over a pool table with her cue in hand while sporting a push-up bra, panties and what appeared to be thigh-high boots or leggings.

The 33-year-old captioned the sexy snap by referring to a penchant for “breaking balls,” and imploring everyone to make the most of their day. She also credited the Las Vegas, Nevada-based Sean Nelson Photography for capturing her image.

Her fans were clearly inspired by the firm’s handiwork along with her provocative pose as they filled the post’s comments section with words of affection for the sultry display.

“Might be one of your best shots!!!” opined one fan of the presentation.

“Break mine. I can deal with it,” joked another admirer, in reference to Sonders’ caption.

“Appreciate your beauty,” a third commenter chimed in.

“Sure to throw all competitors’ games off,” added a fourth user. “Pool shark! Great pic.”

Sonders’ admirers further engaged with her share by double-tapping it more than 2,500 times in a little over an hour.

Sonders focused her confident gaze directly on the camera in the medium-wide capture, with her dark hazel eyes locked firmly to the device’s lens. Meanwhile, her eyebrows were well-manicured and her full, pink-hued lips were parted slightly.

The Golf Channel and Fox Sports alum’s thick, brunette locks flowed to her left side where they blanketed her upper body. The impressive mane scintillated in the light and grew increasingly curly as it approached its ends, which appeared to tickle her thigh in the photo.

With her hands grasping her stick at opposite ends, she appeared to be sizing up her shot on the cue ball as she leaned over the table. Although the racked balls in her aim were out of focus, her athletic and sinuous frame was clearly exhibited.

The position of Sonders’ body allowed for an impressive accentuation of her curves. Specifically, her ample bosom and surprisingly shapely midsection stood apart. Her attributes were further enhanced by the pink lingerie ensemble, which popped against her sun-kissed skin while boosting her features.

Just one day before sharing her scantily-clad body at a billiards table, Sonders had already set her Instagram profile ablaze with an impressive photo of her taut, gym-honed physique in shimmering lingerie.