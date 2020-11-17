Dolly Parton, 74, Inches Closer To Her Dream Of Being ‘Playboy’ Cover Girl For Her 75th Birthday In January

The singer reportedly just has to say the word and her cover shoot is a go.

Dolly Parton reportedly has the upper hand when it comes to a possible 75th birthday photoshoot with Playboy.

The country music superstar, who will mark her milestone day in January, has apparently already been in talks with the iconic men’s magazine.

An insider told TMZ that while Dolly has long been interested in the cover spot for the January 2021 issue, bigwigs at the publication have now confirmed that they would love to shoot pics of the curvy blonde. The insider teased that Playboy bosses are completely on board with the idea and that all Dolly has to do is say the word to be the cover girl in time for her 75th birthday early next year.

Should the shoot come to fruition, it would be more than 40 years after Dolly first graced the front of the famous mag. In October 1978, a 32-year-old Dolly posed in Playboy bunny ears and a glittery bow-tie for an eye-popping feature pic that created plenty of buzz at the time.

Dolly, who was the first country star ever to pose for the mag, was also featured in an accompanying interview. The “Here You Come Again” singer had very specific stipulations for her photo spread, though.

She told Chicago’s US 99 that she was too modest to pose in the buff for the issue.

“I wasn’t naked. All you saw was me in my bunny suit, with my boobs sticking out a little. I wouldn’t do a layout. I’m not that brave, nor do I look that good!” she cracked.

Keystone / Getty Images

Earlier this year, Dolly told 60 Minutes Australia that she planned to pitch an idea to recreate her 1978 Bunny shot as a way to mark her milestone.

“I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of ‘Playboy’ magazine again,” she said, per People. “See I did ‘Playboy’ magazine years ago and I thought it’d be such a hoot if they’ll go for it — I don’t know if they will — if I could be on the cover again when I’m 75.”

Dolly is not the only famous blonde interested in marking 75 with a Playboy photo session. Actress Suzanne Somers has also made it known that she would love to pose for “tasteful” nude photos for the mag to mark her 75th birthday in October 2021. The former Three’s Company star went so far as to pick her dream partner — famed portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz — for her fantasy photo session.