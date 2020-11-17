Bella Thorne Wears Black Lace Bustier & Matching Heels

Bella Thorne stunned her over 24.2 million Instagram followers this week when she posed in a skimpy ensemble sure to have tongues wagging.

In the snaps, Bella looked smoking hot as she opted for a black lace bustier. The lingerie fit her curves like a glove. The top had structured cups attached to thin straps which showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The low-cut neckline also flaunted her abundant cleavage.

The garment clung tightly around her midsection and boasted sheer panels to reveal even more skin over her taut tummy. It also included an attached garter belt, with straps hanging down around her thighs.

Bella added a pair of black panties to the ensemble. The undies were cut high on her hips and wrapped around her slim waist as they accentuated her round booty. Her long, lean legs were also on full display.

Bella accessorized the racy look to the max, adding dangling diamond and emerald earrings, thick bracelets on her wrists, and a jeweled necklace. She also opted for sheer black gloves, thigh-high stockings, and a pair of matching heels to complete the look.

In the first photo, Bella stood in front of lighted shelves. She had her back arched and her pert posterior pushed out as she tilted her head and smiled for the camera. The second snap featured the actress posing with her backside to the camera. She put on a cheeky display as she looked over her shoulder with a smoldering expression on her face.

In the third slide, she leaned forward and placed both hands in front of her while sticking out her tongue to imitate a panting dog. The next pic was a close-up look at Bella’s lingerie, and the final photo was a zoomed-in shot of her face as she rocked vibrant red lipstick.

She wore her long, red hair pulled back away from her face. The locks were styled in full curls which cascaded down her back.

Bella’s followers didn’t waste any time when it came to showing some love for the post. The pics garnered more than 956,000 likes in less than 24 hours after being published to her account. Her admirers also left over 3,400 comments during that time.

“Big vibe,” one follower wrote.

“Cutie,” another devotee declared.

“Yessss baby,” a third user gushed.

“I love you,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bella recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she rocked a skimpy white tank top and showed off her dance moves.