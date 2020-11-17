Demi Lovato Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Black Dress As She Models Series Of Racy Looks

Demi Lovato took to Instagram to share a series of revealing looks with her followers, including a black dress that showed off plenty of cleavage and drew a big reaction from her fans.

The actress and singer posted a series of five different looks on her feed, showing the star in some revealing attire. The fifth look, which had her wearing a sparkling ensemble with a neckline that plunged down almost to her waist, drew some particular interest among her 93.3 million followers. The picture racked up more than 600,000 likes and attracted plenty of compliments in the comments section.

Lovato had already shared several photos of other outfits, including a shiny orange pantsuit, a pink dress with a high slit that showed off a lot of leg, and another tight purple dress. Some wrote they had a hard time deciding which look was best on Lovato.

“NO WAAAAY!!!! U LOOK INCREDIBLE IN ALL OF THIS,” one commented.

But many thought they liked her black look the best, telling the star that she wore the color very well. Lovato paired the ensemble with some large jewelry and a glammed-up look. The stylists who help put the look together were tagged in the photo.

Lovato seemed to like the color as well, captioning the snap with some dark-colored emoji that included a heart and a bomb set to explode.

It’s a look that fans of Lovato have seen before. The singer has been fond of wearing dark outfits and pairing them with deep plunging necklines, like the 1970s-inspired black pantsuit she wore to the Grammy Awards in 2017, when she took part in a tribute to disco legends the Bee Gees. As ET Online noted at the time, Lovato joined Tori Kelly, Andra Day, and Little Big Town on stage and earned some high marks for an ensemble that looked strikingly similar to the one she showed off for Instagram followers this week.

The series of posts shared this week were some of the first images that the singer’s fans have seen of her in quite some time. Lovato had been on something of a hiatus from showing off pictures of herself on the social media site, as she posted a number of election-related posts, including an old shot of her meeting with Joe Biden. As The Inquisitr noted, the last picture she shared of herself was one showing off her revealing Halloween costume, which had her dressed up as a sexy vampire.