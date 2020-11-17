‘One Piece’ Chapter 996 Spoilers: Law Locates Kaido’s Road Poneglyph, Yamato’s Devil Fruit Hinted

One Piece Chapter 996 has yet to be officially released, but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. According to spoilers posted on Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece is set to feature several interesting scenes, including Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law successfully locating the Road Poneglyph that is owned by Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido. It would also provide a major hint regarding the devil fruit of Yamato.

One Piece Chapter 996 will finally reveal the whereabouts of Law. While most of his allies are busy fighting the Beast Pirates, the Surgeon of Death will be in the basement of Emperor Kaido’s castle in Onigashima with one of the four Road Poneglyphs, the stones that would point to the location of Laugh Tale. While staring at the Road Poneglyph, Law will recall his conversation with Straw Hat Pirates archeologist Nico Robin, where he mentioned being a member of the D family.

The upcoming chapter will also feature the continuation of the battle between Yamato and Sasaki of the Flying Six. As the fight becomes more intense, Yamato is set to take it more seriously. She will be shown transforming into a dragon — which is highly likely to be her devil fruit power. When the floor gets destroyed, Yamato will take Momonosuke and Shinobu with her and try to escape from Sasaki and his subordinates.

Tama and Komachiyo will also be shown in One Piece Chapter 996. In the previous chapter, Tama and Komachiyo arrived in Onigashima to prevent Nami and Usopp from being killed by Ulti. Nami will ask Tama how they managed to reach Onigashima. The little girl will reveal that they got there while boarding an enemy ship.

The spoilers didn’t explain if Tama secretly boarded the enemy ship or if she commanded Babanuki to take her and Komachiyo to their headquarters. However, she would undeniably be very useful for the Straw Hat Pirates alliance in their ongoing battle against the Beast Pirates, whose members are mostly half-animals.

Hatcha, one of the Numbers, will also appear in One Piece Chapter 996, together with General Franky. Meanwhile, as Emperor Kaido slowly gains the upper hand in his battle against the Nine Red Scabbards, Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy has yet to reach the dome. Luffy, together with Jinbe and Vinsmoke Sanji, will be featured on the second floor where they encounter another member of Flying Six — Black Maria. Though he vowed to help Luffy get to the rooftop, Sanji will likely be distracted again after hearing Black Maria’s voice and seeing her gorgeous body.