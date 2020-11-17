Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Her Fit Figure In A Pale Blue Two-Piece Set

Blond beauty Yaslen Clemente tantalized her 2.3 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a smoking-hot double update in which she showcased her fit figure. The photos were taken on a balcony overlooking the beach, and a sliver of sand was visible in the distance, as well as the breathtakingly blue ocean stretching out to the horizon. Yaslen posed in front of a wall with two large painted panels that featured a botanical scene in pastel hues, adding an eye-catching backdrop to the shots.

Yaslen rocked a two-piece swimsuit from her swimwear company, Bikinis By Yas, and she made sure to tag her label’s own Instagram page in the first slide as well as in the caption of the post, in case her audience wanted to pick up the set.

The bikini top had a simple silhouette, with a scooped neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thin spaghetti straps extending around her neck. The pale fabric clung to her ample assets, and her sculpted shoulders and arms were on full display. The top ended just below her breasts, leaving plenty of her toned stomach visible as well.

The bottoms likewise were a simple yet sexy style, and they dipped low in the front, revealing plenty of her flat tummy. The sides stretched above her hips in a high-cut style, and they accentuated her slim waist and hourglass shape while also showing off her voluptuous hips and thighs.

Yaslen kept the accessories simple, adding a delicate necklace with a pendant that rested on her chest. Her blond locks were styled in a middle part, and they tumbled down her chest and back in voluminous curls. She kept her gaze focused on something in the distance for the first shot, but for the second, she returned her attention to the camera. She twisted her body so that the rear view was visible, and showcased the tie-back detail on her top as well as the thong silhouette of her bottoms. Her peachy posterior was on full display in the seductive snap.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 41,300 likes as well as 323 comments within 20 hours of going live.

“A total babe,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Serving body goals,” another follower chimed in, captivated by Yaslen’s figure.

“So beautiful,” a third fan remarked, including two flame emoji in the comment.

