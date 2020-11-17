Katelyn Runck Flaunts Major Cleavage In A Skimpy Red Two-Piece Set

In her latest Instagram share, fitness model Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.3 million followers with a steamy duo of shots in which she flaunted her fit figure. The photos were captured at the Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, a luxury resort, as the geotag indicated.

Katelyn perched in a cream-colored armchair on an open-air patio area, with large wooden columns and the edges of a straw-covered roof visible in the background. Though Katelyn was sitting in the shade, the sun shone brightly on the exposed patio just outside the covered area, illuminating the scene.

The sizzling shots were captured by LHGFX Photography, the photographer behind the vast majority of Katelyn’s smoking-hot shots, who she made sure to tag in the caption and first slide.

Katelyn showcased her incredible figure in an off-the-shoulder crop top that covered barely anything at all. A horizontal band of textured red fabric stretched across her ample assets, and a tantalizing amount of cleavage was on display above the straight neckline. Two wide swaths of fabric wrapped around her toned upper arms, embellished with a tie detail that hung down to her elbows. The garment ended just below her breasts, leaving plenty of her chiseled abs exposed.

She paired the revealing top with equally skimpy bottoms which featured a high waist and feminine details. The vibrant red fabric cascaded over her hips and thighs, and the garment showcased her sculpted stems to perfection.

Katelyn’s long brunette locks were swept back in a sleek high bun, placing all the attention on her flawless features, and she had a large charcoal-colored bowl filled with what appeared to be various vegetables perched on her thigh as she gazed at something off in the distance.

For the second shot, she placed the bowl on the white seat beside her and continued to flaunt her curves. She switched up her facial expression, and a radiant smile graced her stunning features.

Her followers absolutely loved the exotic update, and the post received over 6,500 likes within just 56 minutes of going live. It also racked up 291 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“Gorgeous and what a smile!!” one fan wrote.

“Absolutely stunning always shining,” another follower chimed in, including a string of heart emoji in the comment.

“WOW what a lovely view,” a third fan remarked.

“You look amazing today Katelyn,” another commented.

