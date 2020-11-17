‘Double Shot At Love’ Star Derynn Paige Shows Off Her Houglass Figure In Lacy Pink Lingerie

Double Shot at Love star Derynn Paige took to social media to show off her gorgeous hourglass figure in lacy pink lingerie. She shared the snap on Instagram — as seen here — as a way to promote her new line of undergarments called Goddess of Easton, which made its debut on November 10 and quickly sold out. The stunning brunette — who will continue her co-starring role on the MTV series alongside Jersey Shore stars Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino — teased her followers by asking them if the color of her sexy set was still in fashion.

Derynn’s voluptuous figure was on full display in the saucy snap. She wore a breathtaking hot pink ensemble from her line named Marissa. The pink bralette held her full breasts in place with an underwire to lift and support them. Thin rose-toned straps went over her shoulders. As an added accent, the bralette featured two ribbon-like bands which secured the top in two spots. This allowed a lot of Derynn’s creamy skin to be seen.

The panties were a high-waisted thong. The front provided full coverage via a triangular-shaped lace panel which had semi-sheer detailing. The back of the thong, which could not be seen in the shared photo but can be viewed on her official website, had a lace panel that rested just at the small of her back.

Derynn pulled the right strap of the bottom and away from her skin. On her fingers a silver ring was visible. On her left wrist, the Double Shot star wore two bracelets on her wrist.

One of the first to comment was her Chippendale’s boyfriend Ricky Rogers, who performs alongside Vinny in a male stripper revue at the Rio All-Suites Hotel in Las Vegas. The handsome native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania hooked up with Derynn during the second season of the series and at its conclusion asked her to stay in Vegas with him to give their relationship a shot.

He asked if he could be the friend that finds out if the baby-toned color of lingerie she sported was still in fashion. She cheekily responded that there was a waitlist.

One fan joked that they hoped the reality star would wear this outfit for Ricky and asked if they were still together.

Derynn’s other followers also posted their comments regarding the gorgeous photograph.

“This looks more complicated to assemble than an IKEA bedroom set,” joked one fan of the many straps on the undergarments.

“Oh my heavens, look at you go girl,” penned a second fan.

“Jaw drop! Holy hot damn!” wrote a third Instagram user.

“Perfection, unreal!” exclaimed a fourth follower.