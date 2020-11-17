Vivica A. Fox, 56, Wears Short Pink Sweater Dress & Knee-High Camo Boots

Vivica A. Fox shared an age-defying new update to her Instagram timeline on Tuesday morning. The actress looked incredible in a turtleneck garb that contoured her curves.

Vivica, 56, did her best impersonation of a model as she posed in an array of positions while showing off her gorgeous figure from her home in Los Angeles, California.

The Soul Food star opted for a short pink sweater dress in the pics. The garment boasted long sleeves and thick material as it wrapped around her neck. The style appeared perfect for the late fall weather as it clung to her ample bust and fit snugly around her tiny waist and voluptuous hips. The skirt fell high over her thighs as it accentuated her long, lean legs.

However, her accessorizes took the look over the top. Vivica sported a pair of large gold hoop earring and matching bracelets on her wrists. She added large rings on her fingers and also included a gold chain belt around her midsection. She completed the style with a pair of knee-high camo boots. The shoes had pointed toes and heels, which lengthened her legs and pulled the focus to her thighs.

In the first photo, Vivica stood near a winding staircase. She had one hand on her hip and the other resting on the nearby banister as she stared into the camera.

The second shot featured her with her hip pushed out and her legs crossed as she leaned against a wall. The final snap showed the Independence Day actress in a doorway with her head tilted and a sassy expression on her face.

She wore her long, dark hair pulled halfway up off her forehead. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that cascaded down both shoulders.

Vivica’s over 1.4 million followers wasted no time showing appreciation for the post. The photos garnered more than 6,600 likes within the first hour after they were uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 200 remarks during that time.

“ALWAYS SLAYING QUEEN V!!!” one follower stated.

“Girl whatever war you’re off to to do battle in I’m joining that army! Love this look!” another declared.

“Come on STYLE, BODY, and FACE! She’s foxy y’all,” a third comment read.

“Well, alright now Ms. Fox! Yassss!!!” a fourth user wrote.

Vivica’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport stunning outfits online. Her timeline is filled with snaps of herself rocking beautiful dresses, tight jeans, gorgeous tops, and more.