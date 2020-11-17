WWE’s Peyton Royce Rocks Short Dress & Shows Off Her Tanned Legs

WWE’s Peyton Royce, 28, took to Instagram this week and delighted her 1.7 million followers with two photos that depicted her rocking a flowery outfit.

In the snaps, Royce stood in a plain empty room and posed for the camera. She wore a pastel floral print skater dress that showed off her slim sun-kissed legs. The clothing was a combination of blue, pink and yellow colors. She topped it off with a pair of brown and red high heels.

The dress accentuated Royce’s enviable physique and tanned body. It also complemented her upbeat personality, which has made her a household name in WWE in recent years.

The first picture saw Royce standing with her back to the camera. She turned her head around to reveal a stunned expression on her face. The 28-year-old stood with her arms at the front of her body, and her tied blond hair hung below her exposed back.

In the second photo, the WWE superstar faced the camera and smiled, showing off her immaculate white teeth. Royce stood with her arms folded, and a portion of her golden locks rested on the right side of her chest area.

Royce referenced a Garth Stein quote which discusses how people are responsible for their own successes and failures in the accompanying caption. Royce is enjoying plenty of success at the moment, and she’s worked hard to earn it.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, the Australian wrestler is reportedly one of Vince McMahon’s favorites at the moment. She is expected to receive a push on Monday Night Raw in the near future as a result.

Royce’s followers appreciated the snaps. As of this writing, almost 50,000 have hit the like button, while over 300 viewed the uploads as the perfect opportunity to shower the wrestler with compliments.

“Most beautiful woman,” gushed one Instagram user.

Another Instagram follower described her as the wrestling company’s “resident Lemon Breeland.”

This was a comparison to the Hart of Dixie character who was known for her beautiful looks and antagonistic personality, much like Royce’s wrestling heel persona.

“You do have great fashion sense,” enthused a third Instagrammer.

Royce uploaded the snaps ahead of this week’s Monday Night Raw, and some of her admirers revealed that they couldn’t wait to see her in action on the show.

While the picture made the wrestler look sweet and glamorous, she is primarily known for beating people up in the squared circle. She’s a former Women’s Tag Team Champion and some pundits expect her to win a singles title soon.