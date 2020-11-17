‘DWTS’ Fans Believe Artem Chigvintsev Is Poised To Win His First Mirrorball Trophy Alongside Kaitlyn Britsowe

Viewers of Dancing with the Stars believe that Artem Chigvintsev is poised to win his first mirrorball trophy alongside The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe. The professional dancer who has never advanced to the finals of the ABC competition series prior to this season is readying himself for the fight of his life to win the coveted trophy not only for himself but his partner as well.

Thus far, Artem’s highest position throughout his time as a pro on the series has been sixth. He achieved that placement alongside Back to the Future star Lea Thompson and Olympian Nancy Kerrigan in Seasons 19 and 24. He has also placed 7th with his current fiancee, former pro wrestler Nikki Bella and 8th with singer Patti LaBelle and Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick.

This season, Artem and Kaitlyn’s slow and steady progression has won raves from their fans. It culminated over the past several episodes with the duo receiving three perfect scores in a row.

“It’s time for Artem to win his mirrorball trophy,” wrote one fan in the comments section of an Instagram share that featured the couple in the middle of a Contemporary routine to the song “Cowboy Take Me Away” by The Chicks.

“Artem faces. When I say that man can DANCE!!!! Just LOOK at HIM,” penned a second follower.

“I can’t take my eyes off ARTEM, though. Every one they have done. He’s such a beautiful dancer, he deserves a mirrorball this season for being an excellent teacher for Kaitlyn,” claimed a third Instagram user.

“Absolutely stunning and they look beautiful! Perfect score well deserved! My team is hashtag Will You Accept This Dance.” remarked a fourth fan.

The duo made their mark in the semi-finals with a redemption dance, a Paso Doble to “Hanuman” by Rodrigo Y Gabriela. The couple was coached by Carrie Ann through their performance, adding critique of their technique as well as supplementing their choreography with what she felt were some missing elements via a teleconference. Artem and Kaitlyn would go on to receive a score of 30 from Carrie Ann and her fellow judges Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli.

For their second performance, the twosome was seen in a sequence of images shared with Instagram where they danced in honor of Kaitlyn’s late friend Lindsay who tragically died in an automobile accident when they were teenagers. The emotional contemporary honored the young woman in both the song the couple performed to, which was her favorite, and their dynamic expression of emotion via Artem’s choreography.