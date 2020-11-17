Cindy Kimberly Celebrates Her Birthday In The Tiniest Brown Swimsuit & A Semi-Sheer Sarong

Cindy turned 22 on November 16.

Cindy Kimberly celebrated her 22nd birthday in style yesterday. The model revealed earlier this week that her friends had surprised her with a road trip for her special day, and took to her Instagram account on Monday to delight her 6.5 million followers with a few snaps from the festivities that have earned nothing but love since going live.

A total of three images were included in the steamy share, which kicked off with a sultry selfie. Cindy posed in front of a full-length mirror for the shot, pushing her hips out to the side as she gazed at the screen of her cell phone with an alluring expression on her face.

The remaining two photos appeared to have been taken at the hands of somebody else, or possibly with the use of a self-timer. Cindy had ventured to a different part of the luxurious home she was staying in for the impromptu getaway — possibly the kitchen, as there looked to be a stove in the background. She struck two suggestive poses as she leaned up against a carved wooden pole while affixing her piercing brown eyes on the camera in front of her.

The now 22-year-old looked hotter than ever as she celebrated her big day in the tiniest brown bikini that let it all hang out. The two-piece included a minuscule halter-style top with thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It had adjustable triangle cups, which Cindy fashioned in the most risque manner possible to show off her ample cleavage and sideboob as she worked the lens.

The bottom half of the model’s swimwear was covered by a long white sarong, though it could still be seen due to the see-through nature of the skirt’s thin fabric. The swimwear boasted a high-cut design and thin, stringy waistband that accentuated her tiny waist and flat tummy. Meanwhile, her cover-up had a daring thigh-high slit that teased a peek at one of her toned legs.

Many of Cindy’s followers heaped praise on the triple-pic update. It has amassed more than 637,000 likes after nine hours of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well with both birthday wishes and compliments for her stunning display.

“Happy bday Scorpio qween,” one person wrote.

“22 treating you so d*mn good you are GLOWING,” praised another fan.

“You are literally serving face and body,” a third follower quipped.

“Hope you had an amazing birthday Cindy!” added a fourth admirer.

The Spanish hottie gets dressed to impress even when she doesn’t have anything to celebrate. In another recent post, she went full bombshell while going braless underneath a sheer corset top. That look proved to be a major hit as well, earning nearly 670,000 likes and 2,008 comments to date.