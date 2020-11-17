Britney Spears Snuggles Up To Boyfriend Sam Asghari In Maui

Britney Spears is currently on vacation with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and the two look happy to be getting away from the singer’s recent drama.

On Monday night, Britney — who recently lost a conservatorship battle against her father, Jamie Spears — revealed that she and Sam had headed to Maui for a romantic getaway.

The couple snuggled up for some adorable selfies to celebrate their vacay. In the pics, Britney looked joyful as she struck silly poses alongside her hunky boyfriend. She opted for a yellow top with short, ruffled sleeves, which gave fans a peek at her arms. The garment also featured a high neckline. She accessorized the look with a choker around her neck, a pair of small earrings, and some tinted sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Sam appeared to be embracing the island life in a floral shirt. The navy blue garb included a collar and buttons down the front, which he left unfastened to show off his bare chest underneath. He also wore a pair of dark sunglasses.

In the first photo, Britney hugged Sam closely as she tilted her head to the side and stuck out her tongue while he snapped the selfie with his lips pursed and eyebrows raised.

The second snap featured the “Toxic” singer standing behind Sam’s shoulder with a huge smile on her face.

In the caption of the post, Brit hinted that she and Sam were happy to be in Maui. She also asked fans to ignore her messy blond hair, which was pulled back into a ponytail behind her head with a few strands curled wildly around her face.

Britney’s 26.8 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post. The snaps garnered more than 443,000 likes within the first 16 hours after they were shared to her feed. Her supporters also flooded the comments section with over 5,800 messages.

“Nothing makes me happier than seeing you in your happy place,” one follower stated.

“Please don’t apologize for your hair, or the way you look. You are you and full of joy. Who cares about your hair, everyone just cares about you, as a human,” another supporter wrote.

“Oh my god you look fantastic,” a third comment read.

“I love this. So glad you were able to travel a bit. Be safe. Have fun and enjoy it for me,” a fourth user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Britney recently showed off her toned legs in a pair of khaki shorts as she relaxed on a private airplane.