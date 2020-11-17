Jane Seymour, 69, Boasts That She Looks Young Enough To Play A 25-Year-Old Character In New Miniseries

The English star was annoyed when a younger actress was cast to play the 25-year-old version of her 'Glow and Darkness' character.

Jane Seymour said she looks young enough to play herself at age 25, despite the fact that she’s eyeing her 70th birthday in February.

The 69-year-old actress, who recently filmed the medieval television mini-series Glow and Darkness with a star-studded cast in Spain, revealed that she was originally told that she could portray her character, Eleanor of Aquitaine, from ages 25 to 80 in the time-spanning series.

“They told me that only I was going to play myself at 25,” she revealed to The Times in a new interview.

“But but before I even got around to doing it, the day before, without telling me, they found another actress to play me at 25. It’s something I really don’t understand at all because believe it or not, and you can see on Instagram, they don’t even need to do the facial stuff on me. It works just fine.”

The Emmy and Golden Globe winner moted that her 87-year-old co-star Joan Collins plays a woman who dies at 40 in the series.

Seymour is known for her youthful looks, but her fountain of youth comes more from a healthy lifestyle than a surgeon’s knife. The London-born former Bond Girl added that she has “nothing against” plastic surgery for those who want to go that route.

“I think it’s fabulous if that’s what you want to do and obviously, I’m looking around at people my age who look like Barbie dolls,” she said.

She also claimed that she has only had work done on her eyes because an actress needs to “be able to move their face.”

Seymour previously told Platinum magazine that she tried Botox in the past and realized as soon as she looked in the mirror that it was not going to work for her.

While she admitted does color her hair every four weeks, she said she refuses to chop her long locks simply because she’s “over a certain age.” She also added that she looks younger when she’s not too skinny, noting that the old adage that being too thin makes a person “look older” is true.

“Right now, I look at myself and think, ‘Gosh, I weigh more than I’d like,’ but photographically I’m looking better than I did when I was thinner,” she said, per The Daily Mail.

While she didn’t get to play her 25-year-old self in Glow and Darkness, earlier this month Seymour shared a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram, seen here, which showed her transform into several versions of her character, Eleanor.