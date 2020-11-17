Bri Teresi Shows Off Cleavage In Red Crop Top While Practicing Her Putting

Instagram model Bri Teresi took to the social media platform on Monday to share a sizzling new video where she showcased her assets while working on her golf game.

The short clip started with Bri explaining that she would be testing a new mat from Perfect Practice. For the shoot, she wore a tight red crop top that cut off just below her breasts, showing off her flat midsection for her viewers. The top was also completely unbuttoned, offering a good view of her ample cleavage. She also wore a pair of black booty shorts that drew attention to her toned thighs and long legs.

For her accessories, Bri kept it simple as she sported a necklace with a cross pendant and a pair of earrings. She wore her long blond hair with a side part, with one side of her locks going past her shoulder as she offered a sultry gaze at the camera.

The rest of the video featured Bri taking a few putts on the mat, using her bare feet to move the golf balls to the right position as she calmly guided them to the hole, then playfully skipping away from the piece of equipment as the clip drew to a close. It appeared that the shoot took place in a living room with a white rug on the floor and a painting hanging on the wall in the background.

In the caption, Bri also specified that she was using a putter from Lucky Golf USA during her brief practice session. She added several hashtags related to the sport as well as the companies she was seemingly promoting in the upload.

In the 17 hours or so since the post went live on Instagram, it has received more than 17,000 views from the model’s 1.1 million followers. Close to 200 followers also headed to the comments section to praise her for her looks and figure or compliment her for her golf game.

“Do you come with it?” one follower quipped, adding two heart-eye cat emoji.

“I’m getting nervous you might be beating me soon!” a second fan replied with a pair of heart-eyes.

“Honestly – how is a human so hot!!??” a third person inquired.

“Gorgeous outfit Bri, Your red top looks amazing,” a fourth admirer gushed, adding a slew of various emoji at the end of their comment.

Prior to the new upload, Bri shared another stunning update with her fans, that time flaunting her booty in a red bikini. That post has racked up almost 14,000 likes so far.