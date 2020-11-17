Tarsha Whitmore Decides To ‘Pop A Squat’ In Tight Leather Pants

Australian smokeshow Tarsha Whitmore tantalized her 864,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling double update in which she rocked skintight leather pants. The photo was taken in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, as the geotag indicated, and Tarsha posed on a flight of stairs.

The stairs featured darker steps that were illuminated from underneath, giving the space a unique look. A clear glass barrier with a railing attached stretched along the left side of the staircase, and Tarsha was in the middle of it all.

She rocked a pair of figure-hugging chocolate brown leather trousers that highlighted her toned legs. In the first image, she squatted down on the landing at the bottom of the steps, gazing seductively at the camera. She paired the pants with a sexy top in a subtle brown pattern. Long sleeves started halfway down her arm and extended all the way to her wrists, and she tucked the garment into her bottoms, accentuating her waist. Thin straps stretched over her shoulder, securing the shirt.

She finished the look with a few accessories, including a textured brown leather bag with a gold chain detail. She also rocked strappy sandals with a stiletto heel. Her long locks were parted in the middle, and the silky tresses cascaded down her chest and back in a sleek style.

For the second image, Tarsha opted to showcase the back of the look as she stood up, elevating one foot on the step above so that her pert posterior was highlighted. She glanced over her shoulder, her bag dangling from her fingertips, and had her eyes closed at the moment the picture was taken. She pursed her lips, and her pose accentuated her hourglass shape to perfection.

Her followers absolutely loved the steamy update, and the post received over 14,200 likes within three hours of going live. It also racked up 136 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“Flawless,” one fan wrote, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“Gorgeous and beautiful,” another follower added.

“You might be the primary reason for global warming,” a third fan remarked, complimenting Tarsha’s sizzling beauty.

“Where did you get your pants from? So gorgeous,” another chimed in, loving Tarsha’s style.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha thrilled her audience with a smoking-hot image taken on a stunning beach. The crystal clear water lapped at the pristine sand she sat on, and she showcased her curves in an aqua bikini that highlighted her voluptuous body and flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage. She accessorized with sunglasses that had rectangular lenses, and her long tresses cascaded down her shoulder in a sleek style.