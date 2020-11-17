Alexa Collins Flaunts Major Cleavage In A Designer Scarf Top While Sipping On Mezcal

Alexa's top was from Dior.

Alexa Collins kicked off her week with a hot new addition to her Instagram page that has her 1.2 million followers talking for more reasons than one. The model stunned as she celebrated “mezcal Monday” yesterday in a cute and casual ensemble that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

In the shot, Alexa posed on a small bench in front of a large window. She let one leg hang over the edge of the plush cushion while bending the other underneath her as the sun streamed in from the open window behind her, illuminating her slender frame as she worked the camera. On the sill behind her were two bottles of El Silencio Mezcal, which she also appeared to be drinking from a small glass during the photo op.

The Florida-native certainly proved that she knows how to sip a cocktail in style, as she slipped into a sexy outfit to enjoy the spirit. Her look included a slinky scarf top from Dior that featured the designer brand’s logo printed all over it in bold, blue lettering. It wrapped tightly around Alexa’s chest, accentuating her bosom before falling into a triangle shape over her torso. The number also boasted a deep scoop neckline that exposed the star’s bronzed decolletage and ample cleavage, giving the shot a seductive vibe.

Alexa teamed her luxury-brand top with a pair of light-was jeans. The bottoms appeared slightly baggy on her lean legs but were still able to emphasize her curvy hips and shapely thighs, suggesting that they may have had a trendy boyfriend or mom-jean style. They also had a fitted high-rise waistband that helped to accentuate the beauty’s trim waist.

The model kept her accessories to a minimum, adding only a pair of gold hoop earrings for the perfect hint of bling. They just barely peeked out from underneath her long platinum locks, which were tied in a half-up, half-down style and spilled over her shoulders in deep waves.

Fans certainly seemed impressed by Alexa’s sizzling new social media share, awarding it more than 12,000 likes within less than 24 hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to express their love for the model.

“That top is so cute!” one person wrote.

“Wow so sexy babe,” praised another fan.

“You are very very beautiful,” a third follower gushed.

“So adorable,” added a fourth admirer.

Alexa seems to stun her 1 million-plus followers no matter what she wears in her photos. Recently, the social media star sent temperatures soaring when she rocked a red lace teddy that left little to the imagination. Fans went wild for the racy look, clicking the like button over 31,000 times to date.