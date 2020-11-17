CupcakKe Wears Penis-Shaped Pasties, Leather Bodysuit & Fishnet Tights: ‘D*cks Up When I Step In The Party’

Rapper CupcakKe, who has collaborated with the likes of Charli XCX and Kelela, took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new NSFW snapshots of herself. To view her most recent upload, click here.

The “Lawd Jesus” hitmaker stunned in a skintight black leather bodysuit that exposed her breasts. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and the tattoos inked all over her chest. CupcakKe placed pink penis-shaped pasties over her boobs and wrapped herself up in a cropped leather shirt, which she left unbuttoned. She opted for fishnet tights of the same color and completed her look with eye-catching pink boots with a thick platform and neon laces. CupcakKe rocked long, pointy acyrlic nails that were painted with polish that matched her footwear. She accessorized with black shades and large hoop earrings. CupcakKe styled her dark curly shoulder-length hair down with a middle part for the occasion.

The 23-year-old treated her followers to four images within the one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured leaning against the surface beside her. The entertainer raised one hand to the side of her sunglasses, which were tilted down slightly. CupcakKe gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, she gave fans a view from behind and sported an over-the-shoulder pose. CupcakKe looked at the camera with a smile and appeared to be glowing.

In the third and final frame, she rested her arms in front of her and was snapped fairly side-on.

Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

“D*cks up when I step in the party,” CupcakKe captioned her post, referencing lyrics from Flo Milli’s song “In The Party.”

In the span of 13 hours, her upload racked up more than 42,000 likes and over 580 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“I’m expecting these shoes to be at my front door first thing tomorrow morning,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Had no clue there were d*ck pasties until now. I love you twin!!!” another person shared.

“Yesss serving up looks,” remarked a third fan.

“Those are the best pasties I’ve ever seen in my whole life,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making bold choices with her fashion is nothing new for CupcakKe. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a purple bodysuit with yellow trim. She let the straps from the garment hang off her shoulders and paired the outfit with purple-and-yellow lace-up boots.CupcakKe sported her long dark hair in braids and showcased the tattoos inked on various parts of her body.