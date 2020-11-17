WWE News: The Undertaker Expresses Desire For ‘Traditional Match’ With Former Word Champion

The Undertaker is officially retired from in-ring competition, but the WWE legend hasn’t completely ruled out a return at some point. If he does decide to lace up his boots again, he also wants another showdown with AJ Styles.

While both superstars faced off in The Undertaker’s final bout at this year’s WrestleMania 37, “The Deadman” told Sporf, by way of Sportskeeda, that he’d like to face “The Phenomenal One” in a proper wrestling match. Their previous showdown was of the cinematic variety and not what they originally had in mind.

“I really, although I’m super proud of the Boneyard Match, I wish I would have liked to have had a quote ‘traditional kind of match’ with AJ Styles in a wrestling ring. I told him on several occasions, ‘Man, I wished you have gotten here 10/15 years earlier’, because I just love the way he works. I love what he does in the ring. I’ve kind of called him the Modern-day Shawn Michaels, and as proud as I am of the Boneyard, I would have loved to have had an extended program with AJ Styles.”

The Undertaker is a performer who prides himself on delivering high calibre bouts. Styles, meanwhile, is regarded by many fans and pundits as one of the best in-ring specialists on the planet.

Their confrontation got a cinematic makeover due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing WWE to change its plans for the big event. As Fightful pointed out, the original idea was to have them face off in a ring and book Metallica to play The Undertaker’s theme music for the occasion.

In The Last Ride docuseries, “The Phenom” was open about wanting to wrestle Styles in order to have another great WrestleMania moment in spite of his physical limitations.

As The Inquisitr recently documented, The Undertaker has no desire to participate in any more cinematic showdowns. According to “The Deadman,” he considered the idea, but he equated it to cheating as they’d be working around his inability to go like he used to.

It remains to be seen if company officials will ever convince the legend to return to the squared circle for another outing against Styles. However, the 55-year-old intends to remain with the promotion in some capacity.

As The Inquisitr recently documented, he has been offered a job as a Performance Center coach. According to The Undertaker, he wants to impart his knowledge to the next generation of wrestlers.