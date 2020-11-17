Australian Model Jem Wolfie Flaunts Curvaceous Physique In Skintight Activewear

Australian model Jem Wolfie took to Instagram to share another sizzling shot where she wore a sexy workout set. The post was added to her feed on November 17, and it’s been attracting a ton of attention from her 2.6 million fans.

The image captured the model posed outside on a day where the sun was shining brightly. She stood in front of a wooden bench, and there was a field of grass behind her. Jem stood slightly off-center, placing one hand on her hip and using the other to twirl a pink headband around her finger. She averted her gaze into the distance and popped her hip out to accentuate her bombshell curves.

Jem flaunted her famous figure in a charcoal workout ensemble. On her upper-half, she opted for a tight bra with a plunging neckline that showed more than a generous glimpse of cleavage. It had a pair of thick, silky straps that fit snugly on her bronze shoulders, leaving her muscular arms on display for her audience to admire. The bottom band stretched over Jem’s ribs, teasing a peek of her taut tummy.

The fitness coach paired the look with a pair of high-waisted pants that matched the same color and style as Jem’s bra. Its waistband was tight on Jem’s midsection, highlighting her hourglass silhouette. The piece proceeded to fit tightly on her shapely thighs.

Jem pulled her long, blond locks back in a tight ponytail, securing it with a black scrunchie. She added a silver necklace to her collar and a pair of dripping earrings that provided the perfect amount of bling.

In her caption, the model plugged her fitness page, asking fans if they had given it a follow. She also directed them to the link in her bio to shop the smoking hot workout set. As of this writing, the post has only been live on Jem’s page for a few hours, but it’s earned a ton of attention from her adoring followers. More than 49,000 social media users have double-tapped the update and 200-plus left comments.

“Oh yes baby, I follow you to the end of the world, you look so mesmerizing, beautiful and very surprising, I wish you much success in everything you do,” one follower gushed, adding a series of blue and red hearts.

“Yes mine arrived this week! I’m waiting to move so I can take some sick photos,” a second social media user added.

“Don’t play with my feelings like that!!” another exclaimed.

“You always steal the show,” one more exclaimed, adding a single flame.