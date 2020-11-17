‘DWTS’ Fans Call Foul Over Nelly’s Advancement To Finale Ahead Of Johnny Weir & Skai Jackson

Dancing with the Stars fans have called foul over Nelly’s advancement to the finale of Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars ahead of Olympian Johnny Weir and Disney Channel star Skai Jackson. In the comments section of an Instagram share, viewers expressed their frustration over the rapper making it through to the last show instead of the aforementioned celebrity competitors whom they believed had performed more consistently than the “Country Grammar” singer.

“So Nelly is the same as Skai, Justina, and Nev? These scores seem very unbalanced,” wrote one fan.

“What the heck was this??? This was not at all worthy of tens. If he had done this exact same routine in week 4, he would have got sevens. This dance was NOT better than Skai and Johnny’s first dances,” claimed a second follower.

“So…this was the same level as Nev’s?? I think the judges just told us all….they judge on based on the person, not the dance!! ” penned a third Instagram user.

“Ok… this is not right… Nelly in the finale? REALLY?” remarked a fourth fan.

Other viewers appeared to have a different take on the rapper’s advancement.

One viewer felt that the purpose of the show is to advance all those who have been most improved over the course of each episode. They felt in this case, that advantage went to Nelly.

A second Instagram user claimed that other competing celebrities such as Kaitlyn Bristowe and Nev Schulman had an advantage because they had prior dance experience. They explained that Nelly making it to the finale was a steady progression of his ballroom technique.

During last night’s semi-finals, Nelly and his professional partner Daniella Karagach danced a redemption Paso Doble to “Run Boy Run” by Woodkid. Their second performance was a Jive to “Jump Jive An’ Wail” by The Brian Setzer Orchestra. This second sequence of steps gave Nelly his first perfect set of scores from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli who awarded him 10s across the board.

In the final episode, Nelly and Daniella will have the opportunity to once again impress the judges with two dances. One will be a freestyle routine that has been a fan favorite since the first season of the series in 2005. This will allow Daniella to choreograph a routine that will play to Nelly’s strengths in the ballroom. Freestyles in the past have ranged from the demonstration of straight ballroom technique to routines that incorporate hip hop, lifts, and tricks.

They will attempt to score the season’s mirrorball against fellow finalists Nev and partner Jenna Johnson, Kaitlyn and pro Artem Chigvintsev, and Justina Machado and Sasha Farber.