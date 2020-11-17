Nicky Gile Poses Poolside In An Animal-Print Bikini In Costa Rica

Nicky Gile made her 1.7 million followers happy with a brand new bikini snapshot uploaded to her Instagram page on November 17. The social media influencer spent time outdoors soaking up some sun in an animal-print two-piece swimsuit, which showcased her insane figure.

In the update, Nicky was snapped enjoying the sunny weather in her scanty ensemble. She sat on the edge of the pool with one of her knees bent. The babe leaned backward and used her right hand as support. She raised her other hand to her head, running her fingers through her hair. She closed her eyes as she raised her chin upward.

Her flawless skin appeared glowing, especially the parts that were hit by sunlight. The views in the scenic background indicated that she was in an elevated location. She was surrounded by lush greenery with trees and flowers.

Nicky flaunted her curves in a teeny-tiny bikini set that left little to the imagination. The top featured a crisscross detail over her chest that went around her neck, similar to a halter style. The garment appeared fully lined but didn’t completely cover her shapely breasts. As a result, the piece revealed an ample amount of cleavage and underboob.

She sported a pair of matching low-cut bottoms, which allowed her to show off her toned midsection. Several fans went crazy over her flat stomach and abs. The waistband rose high, highlighting the curves of her hips.

Nicky had a dainty bellybutton ring, which was so tiny, it was hardly visible in the shot. She wore earrings and left her long, blond hair falling on her back.

According to the geotag, she was in Costa Rica. In the caption, the model wrote a short trivia about the rainforested Central American country. She also tagged two Instagram pages in the post.

Like many of her uploads, this new addition quickly became a hit. The latest share received more than 14,800 likes and an upward of 200 comments in less than a day. Countless fans and followers dropped gushing messages, while some admirers opted to express their feelings with their choice of emoji.

“You never fail to excite us with your photos. The location is beautiful, but you look even more gorgeous,” one of her followers commented, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“WOW! I can never pull-off this kind of bikini. With a body like that, you look phenomenal!” added another social media user.

“The place is lovely. How is it that you are traveling??? I am jealous of your life. Please know that you are blessed. I hope you never get tired of inspiring us,” a third fan wrote.