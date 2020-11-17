Melissa Riso Walks Dog In Skimpy Athletic Gear

Melissa Riso hit the streets for a little exercise in her most recent Instagram update on Monday night. The model showed off her fit figure as she strolled with her adorable pup.

In the pics, Melissa stunned in some skimpy athletic gear as she walked her dog. Her white sports bra clung to her ample assets. It boasted straps which showcased her toned arms and shoulders, and also included a deep neckline.

She added a pair of bright blue leggings as well. The pants wrapped snugly around her slim waist and curvy hips. They also accentuated her long, lean legs. Melissa’s casual style was perfect for the gym or a relaxing day at home. She accessorized the look with some dark sunglasses on her face and a pair of white sneakers.

In the first photo, Melissa was seen on the street with one foot in front of the other. She left one arm hanging at her side, as her other hand held a black leash that was attached to her cute animal friend. Both the model and the dog appeared happy to be outdoors.

The second shot featured Melissa looking toned and tanned as she moved to the sidewalk for her stroll with the pup. In the background of the pics, a bright blue sky and green foliage could be seen. Some houses and cars were also visible.

She wore her long, dark hair pulled back into a classic ponytail. The straight strands hung down her back as she got some cardio in. In the caption of the post, she gushed over how beautiful the day was.

Melissa’s over 1.2 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post. The pics garnered more than 4,400 likes within the first 15 hours after they were published to her account. Her admirers also left over 70 comments during that time.

“Looking beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“Gorgeous,” another devotee declared.

“You look so cute,” a third user gushed.

“Lovely,” a fourth comment read.

Melissa is no stranger to showing off her gym-honed physique in racy outfits. She’s become known for rocking revealing clothing in nearly every single one of her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Melissa recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a gray and white intimate set as she lounged around the house in a steamy video post. That social media share was also a hit among fans. To date, it’s been watched more than 73,000 times and raked in more than 430 comments.