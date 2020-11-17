Sommer Ray Gets Soaking Wet In Dangerous ‘Dumba**’ Shower Bikini Photos

The Instagram model risked a serious shock to get her latest sexy bikini snaps.

Sommer Ray took a serious risk to get the perfect bikini shot this week. The Instagram model shared a series of shower photos with her 25.5 million followers on November 16 that showed her taking a chance on being electrocuted as she ran water very close to electrical cables.

The first photo featured the 24-year-old getting soaking wet in an outdoor shower with what appeared to be professional lighting equipment behind her. She tilted her head left and placed her hand on her chest.

Sommer rocked a skimpy triangle string bikini with orange and black strips on a white background that plunged low at the chest to show plenty of cleavage and her tanned skin. She accessorized with vintage-style sunglasses with pink heart-shaped lenses and chunky gold chain necklaces alongside a matching bracelet and rings.

The second shot revealed the matching bottoms as she pulled the same pose. The skimpy bikini briefs had thin string ties on both of her hips and sat well below her navel to highlight her toned middle.

In the third snap, Sommer looked down and gave fans a better look at her loose bun and gold hoop earrings.

She continued to pose in the remaining photos as the water poured over her chest.

Sommer also included several shots that showed off the back of her skimpy bottoms, flashing her pert booty as she revealed it was a thong.

In the caption, she joked about the great lengths she went to to get the content and joked she wasn’t feeling quite so sexy after she realized the water was running so close to the electrical equipment’s cords.

She quipped the last shot showed her when her “dumba**” realized the danger she was in. She gritted her teeth and gave a pretty stern look to the camera.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise.

“UM GIRL…I think you can start a fire before those cords do!!! SHEESH,” one fan quipped with several fire emoji.

“Loll looks hot though @sommerray,” another wrote.

“[Sideways crying laughing emoji] At that caption. You’re absolutely gorgeous,” a third comment read.

The dangerous upload has received over 1.25 million likes and 4,300-plus comments.

It came after she previously thrilled fans over the weekend with a series of cleavage-baring photos. Sommer posed pantsless in a plunging multi-colored bodysuit with her hair in a high ponytail while straddling exercise equipment.

“Kinda looks like i have some boobage in these,” she captioned the shots.