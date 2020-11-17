Kylie Jenner Poses In Low-Cut Pink Blouse & Latex Orange Pants In Front Of Festive Backdrop

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The reality star is known for showing off her outfits via the social media platform and opted for an eye-catching number for her most recent post.

Jenner stunned in a low-cut pink blouse with loose-fitted long sleeves. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage, which she left bare. She tucked the garment into her high-waisted shiny orange latex pants that appeared to be fairly skintight at the top and looser at the bottom. Jenner completed her look with pointy shoes and rocked acrylic nails. She styled her long, straight brunette hair down with a middle part and looked very glam for the occasion.

The 23-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, Jenner was captured from head-to-toe on a wide staircase in front of a large lit-up Christmas tree and next to a fire. She parted her legs open and rested her feet on different steps. Jenner raised both her hands and gazed directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, the makeup guru sported a similar stance but appeared to be brushing her right hand through her locks.

In the third frame, Jenner wrapped her hands around her neck and stared over to her right.

In the fifth and final frame, she was snapped closer-up, looking at the camera with a fierce expression.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 6 million likes and over 19,700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 200.7 million followers.

“Loving those orange trousers,” one user wrote.

“Such a goddess,” another person shared.

“You are so pretty,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“That tree is the size of my apartment,” a fourth admirer joked.

Aside from Jenner’s fans, lots of high-profile celebrities such as SZA, Normani, Adrienne Bailon, and her older sister Khloe Kardashian took the time to like the photos.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for the successful businesswomen. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a dark brown corset-style top that was made out of leather. Jenner paired the outfit with matching high-waisted pants of the same material and painted her pointy acrylic nails with a coat of polish that was a lighter shade to her attire. She sported her hair in one long plait and opted for a leather handbag on her left shoulder.