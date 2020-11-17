Gwen Stefani Threatens To Quit ‘The Voice’ After ‘Worst Thing Ever’

Watch the moment that had Gwen calling Carson 'rude' and walking away from her chair.

Gwen Stefani was left so torn during last night’s (November 16) The Voice Battle Rounds that she threatened to quit the show. The mom of three made it very clear that she didn’t want to decide between 14-year-old Carter Rubin and 15-year-old Larriah Jackson and jokingly called host Carson Daly “rude” when he asked who would make it through.

In the tough battle that can be seen in the tweet below, the two performed Meghan Trainor and The Voice coach John Legend’s “Like I’m Gonna Lose You.” In a piece to camera, Gwen called having to choose between the two “the worst thing ever.”

Kelly Clarkson agreed that the decision was hard.

“You are so screwed!” she teased as Gwen got up from her red spinning chair and threatened to leave.

“Oh my God. I’m gonna quit now!” she said as she walked away. But Gwen kept things professional and quickly returned to praise the singers.

The “I Dare You” hitmaker made it clear she was glad she didn’t have put one through. Blake Shelton pointed out that Kelly was “contractually obligated” to help Gwen by picking a winner or she’d face “a $25,000 fine by NBC.”

“It is worth it. I’m not picking!” she hit back.

Gwen did make a decision after a lot of pressure from “rude” Carson, but said she’d need to take her time.

“This might take a minute. Every second that goes by I keep changing my mind… My dream on the show is to work with young artists and I have two of them here who are so magical,” she said, but eventually picked Carter to stay on her team.

Explaining her decision afterwards, Gwen opened up about how difficult she found it and why she didn’t put Larriah through.

“Ultimately, Carter has a little bit more of a unique sound to his voice,” she said.

Gwen proved she was serious and created a twist as she gave Larriah a lifeline, pushing her save button just as the teenager was leaving the stage. She’ll now compete with a saved singer from each of the other coaches’ teams to continue in the competition.

Gwen continued to stun in the latest episode, rocking the same skimpy Daisy Dukes with fishnet tights and ornate gold top with fringe down her arms she wore last week.

She had her long blond hair down and sported her signature red lipstick with over the knee purple velvet boots.