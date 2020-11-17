Jade Grobler Stuns In A Black Bikini As She Poses With Her Puppy

On November 17, Jade Grobler stunned her 1 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot update in which she flaunted her flawless body while posing next to her dog. The model rocked a black bikini that revealed plenty of skin.

In the new update, the South African bombshell was seen rocking a skimpy black two-piece bathing suit. The garment boasted a plunging neckline that gave followers a nice look at her cleavage. The cups were tiny, and a hint of her sideboob was seen from certain angles. However, the fully-lined piece managed to obscure her nipples from exposure.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that stretched high over her hips, accentuating her stunning physique and elongating her toned legs. The low-cut waistline highlighted her incredibly toned midsection, particularly her taut stomach and chiseled abs. The dark-colored swimwear complemented her flawless complexion.

The first snapshot showed Jade sitting poolside in her scanty bathing suit, and her puppy named Charli sat next to her. The bright blue sky, lush greenery, and the swimming pool were seen behind her. It’s likely, however, that many of her viewers didn’t notice the background as Jade’s stunning physique was the main focal point.

For her pose, the babe propped her legs to the side with her knees bent. She placed one hand on the ground, which acted as support for her body as she leaned to the side. Jade was caught looking at her furry friend with a smile on her face.

A swipe to the right showed Jade in a similar stance. Although she was wearing a pair of sunglasses, she seemingly looked straight into the camera. Her sun-kissed complexion appeared evident in the shot.

The influencer wore her long blond hair down and wet from swimming. She did a side part and let most of her locks fall on her back and shoulder, grazing her bust. She sported several accessories with her sexy ensemble, including a pendant necklace and rings.

Jade paired the new upload with a short caption, where she told her fans to check out the two pictures. She added a tag for Charli’s Instagram page in the photo.

The latest addition racked up more than 14,800 likes and over 180 comments within a few hours of being posted. Fans and followers thought she looked fabulous in the snaps, and many told her so in the comments section. A few admirers mentioned that they were big fans of hers, while others dropped various emoji.

“Aww, this is precious! I love how he bathed too,” gushed an admirer.

“What a giant cutie he is! You also look bomb!” wrote another follower.