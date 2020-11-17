WWE Beauty Lana Shows Off Legs & Cleavage While Rocking Tiny Red Dress In Latest Photo

WWE beauty Lana took to Twitter ahead of last night’s Monday Night Raw and teased her 1.9 followers with a stunning snap. She also rocked a very glamorous outfit for the occasion, much to the delight of her fans.

In the photo, the superstar lounged on a white couch and stared into the camera, boasting a pleasant smile on her face. In the accompanying caption, she discussed how she’d survived being put through several tables in recent weeks. Her expression suggested that she wasn’t willing to let her naysayers drag her down.

The surrounding room was decorated entirely in white and light shades, with the exception of black cabinet surface and some workout weights that were also visible in the background. However, Lana’s colorful outfit and elegant beauty were the main focus.

The Monday Night Raw star rocked a short red dress that showed off her enviable legs and an ample amount of cleavage. The attire was skintight and accentuated the blond beauty’s perfect figure. She complemented the dress with a fur coat, which was a darker shade of red, and a matching berry hat.

The glamorous ensemble was topped off with black boots and a pair of glasses, the latter of which Lana held in her right hand and positioned underneath her full lips. Her vibe was a combination of sexy and sophisticated.

Lana wore her blond hair in a wavy style that hung down to her shoulders. She also sported a pair of hooped earrings were a similar color to her golden locks.

The wrestler’s followers appreciated the snap. As of this writing, it’s received over 180 retweets and 3000 likes. Some of her fans also took time out of their day to give her compliments and praise her recent performances on WWE television.

“Love the outfit very. You look very beautiful,” gushed one of her Twitter followers.

“Looking great Lana,” tweeted a second admirer before asking why she’d been getting put through so many tables recently.

The “Ravishing Russian” has been involved in a feud with Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax recently, and it’s resulted in her crashing through tables on numerous occasions. Some fans and pundits believe that she’s being buried because her husband, Miro, joined AEW.

“Love you and your husband, awesome people,” tweeted a third follower. “I don’t care to see you get bullied by [a] company that claims they are against it but treats others as in their “independent contractors.” I will be supportive on Twitch. I appreciate all that you do.”

Despite being on the receiving end of some losses on wrestling television shows, Lana is winning on social media. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she also stunned her admirers with a snap of her rocking a bodysuit.