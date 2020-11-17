Maluma Debuts Turquoise Hair While Sitting On A Mercedes Car Barefoot In Shorts

Maluma took to Instagram to debut a new look. The Latin singer is one of music’s hottest names and loves to reinvent his image.

The “Feel the Beat” hitmaker has rocked numerous hairstyles over the past years and has opted for shorter hair recently. As seen in a separate Instagram upload, which you can view here, Maluma was blond at this year’s MTV European Music Awards ceremony earlier this month. The star has gone for a new change and has dyed his locks an eye-catching turquoise blue color. His hair is still shorter on the sides and a little longer on top.

For his most recent post, Maluma matched his new look with his fashion, pairing a short-sleeved T-shirt with shorts. Maluma went barefoot for the occasion and showed off the tattoos inked down both his arms. He accessorized with a couple of rings, a silver watch, a necklace, earrings, and a small nose stud. Maluma kept his dark facial hair short and tidy for the snaps.

The 26-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Grammy Award-nominated entertainer was captured sitting down on the airstairs by what was seemingly his private jet. Maluma rested his elbows on his knees and wrapped his right hand around his left wrist. He gazed directly at the camera lens with a strong expression and appeared to have earphones in his ears.

In the next slide, Maluma was snapped sitting down on the front of a Mercedes car. He placed his feet on top of the vehicle and stared to the right with one hand raised to his mouth.

In the third and final frame, Maluma was photographed further back on the car, looking in the opposite direction.

In the span of 14 hours, his post racked up more than 1.3 million likes, proving to be very popular with his 55.2 million followers.

“Lord have mercy,” one user wrote, adding the flame emoji.

“The most attractive man on earth,” another person shared.

“That’s my boy,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Damn! U so fine,” a fourth admirer commented.

At this year’s VMAs, Maluma upped his fashion game in a silk black top with a blazer jacket of the same color and material. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, he completed his attire with black pants that featured gold detailing down the side. Maluma opted for two silver fangs on his teeth while accessorizing with a chain, a number of rings, a bracelet, and small gold hoop earrings.