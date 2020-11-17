‘DWTS’ Partners Nev Schulman & Jenna Johnson Leave Fans Speechless After Jaw-Dropping Contemporary Dance

Fans of Dancing with the Stars were left speechless after what they believed was one of the best performances of Season 29 from Catfish star Nev Schulman and his professional partner Jenna Johnson. The twosome danced in a Contemporary style to the song “If the World Was Ending” by JP Saxe and Julia Michaels. Their flawless performance earned them a perfect score of 30, which was their second trio of 10s of the night after the judges deemed a Foxtrot to “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles was excellent as well.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli praised the twosome, who executed several difficult lifts and challenging choreography from Jenna. The DWTS pro pushed Nev with professional-level footwork in the routine.

In a series of three images posted to Instagram, Nev and Jenna used a stationary bench as the sole prop for their dance, a center point where they began and ended the performance. The dance appeared to tell the story of a couple having difficulties, but in the end, knew they would always be there for one another. Jenna and Nev relied on each other as they used their bodies to translate the story. This skill set did not go unnoticed by the judges.

Both Derek and Bruno claimed they were transfixed by the performance. So much so, they forgot what they were scoring on. The panel applauded the duo for using the parameters of the routine to allow their emotions to be expressed without words.

Nev and Jenna, who advanced to the finals, wore coordinating white outfits. Both were barefoot. Nev donned a silky white shirt and matching pants.

Jenna looked ethereal in a dress that featured several style elements, which included a high-necked top that had a cutaway fuzzy sweater. The middle panel in the front and back of the garment featured sheer material with a striking crisscross pattern that blended seamlessly into a bandeau top. Underneath a sheer, calf-length skirt, Jenna wore high-waisted white bottoms. Her long, auburn hair was fashioned into a tight topknot at the crown of her head.

Fans of the couple could not stop talking about their execution of steps.

“Hands down, the best routine I have ever seen on DWTS,” penned one fan.

“These two deserve a spot in the finals. They are perfection,” wrote a second follower.

“Thank you Nev and Jen for having me in tears. An incredible dance and maybe my fave from the season???” claimed a third Instagram user.

“This was breathtaking. A true testament to the way these two have bonded. I applaud Jenna for being an extraordinary teacher and choreographer,” remarked a fourth viewer of the series.