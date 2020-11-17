Haley Kalil Flaunts Plenty Of Skin In Furry Crop-Top & Black Panties For Sultry Snap

Haley Kalil looked sizzling hot in a furry shrug that knotted beneath her bust. The Sports Illustrated model showed off her scintillating curves and provocative looks in a photo that sparked a frenzy among her 344,000 followers.

Haley took to Instagram on Monday in an outfit that had tongues wagging. The ginger-haired bikini maven even made a tongue-in-cheek request in her caption. She wanted to know if she could please return to the nineties era. She added a nerd face emoji to the comment.

The 28-year-old had her fans reminiscing about a bygone era in a black front-tied crop top. Its furry fabric brushed against her sun-kissed skin. She also showed off a hint of sideboob since it appeared as if she went braless beneath the sweater.

The SI model teamed the skimpy top with a pair of functional black undies. The high-rise panties covered her navel while flaunting her curvy hips and trim thighs.

Haley drew attention to her insane waist and toned abs. The shrug tied beneath her bust, leaving the skin bare beneath.

The social media star pinned her trademark red tresses in an updo. She placed her hair in a loose high bun that made her look sophisticated. She also allowed her bangs to frame and soften her facial features.

Haley threw it back to the nineties with her choice of jewelry. Gold hoop earrings and chunky chain necklaces added a retro vibe to the pic.

The influencer posed by standing against a light-colored background and looking directly at the camera. She emphasized her curvaceous shape by placing her hands on the top of her hips and waist. By putting her elbows to the side in a forthright pose, she highlighted her incredible hourglass frame. Haley narrowed her eyes and slightly parted her full lips for a sexy, sultry snap.

Her fans streamed to view the image and give her some feedback. More than 5,800 have already liked the pic, while many others left heart or flame emoji in the comments section.

One fan responded to her urge to go back two decades.

“I second this,” they said and added a thumbs-up emoji.

A second asked a simple question.

“How are you so beautiful?” they wanted to know.

Many waxed lyrical as well. One such comment compared Haley to a supermodel.

“You seriously remind me of a 90’s supermodel. You make the perfect supermodel,” they gushed.

A final Instagram user quoted a line from singer Shakira’s famous song, released five years after the 90s.

“Hips don’t lie,” they raved.

The Inquisitr reported that Haley looked smoking hot in a recent social media share. She took to the platform in a red bikini and a cowboy hat to showcase her hot bod.