Mary Fitzgerald Wows Fans In Strapless Gown With Thigh-High Slit For People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet Look

Mary Fitzgerald was one of many celebrities that made an appearance at this year’s People’s Choice Awards and dazzled on the red carpet in an eye-catching number. The Selling Sunset star posted a couple of snaps on Instagram which definitely didn’t go unnoticed.

Fitzgerald stunned in a strapless black gown that had silver sequins all over and fell to the floor. The item of clothing was fairly low-cut and displayed her decolletage. The right side of the garment featured a thigh-high slit, which helped expose her legs. Fitzgerald completed her look with black high heels that gave her some extra height. She accessorized herself with a necklace, bracelets, earrings, and rings while rocking acrylic nails. Fitzgerald pulled her shoulder-length blond hair off her face and looked very glam for the occasion.

The 39-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped in front of the People’s Choice Awards red carpet backdrop fairly side-on. The reality star rested her arms beside her and pushed one leg forward slightly. Fitzgerald gazed directly at the camera lens with a huge smile and showcased her pearly white teeth.

In the next slide, she attached a closer-up pic that gave fans a better view of her dress.

In the tags, Fitzgerald credited her fashion stylist LMC, hairstylist Nikki Parisi, makeup artist Jeffrey English, and designers Adina’s Jewels, Elise Paige, Sarah Flint, and Lexi Clothing for helping her achieve this look.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 42,000 likes and over 220 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.2 million followers.

“So exciting! What a dream for you to be able to be a part of such a special night! You looked stunning!” one user wrote.

“Stunner! Beautiful inside and out,” another person shared.

“You are honestly so stunning wish I could be you,” remarked a third fan.

“Looking hot Mary!!! Awesome job presenting last night!” a fourth admirer commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Fitzgerald attended the award show with friend and co-star Chrishell Stause. The pair presented the award for Comedy Act prize in front of a virtual audience.

Stause turned up the event in a shimmery silver dress that featured a black criss-cross pattern all over. The low-cut ensemble showed off her decolletage and fell below her knees. The former Dancing with the Stars contestant rocked strappy black heels and sported her wavy long blond locks down with clip-in bangs that she debuted at the ceremony.