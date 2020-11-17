Pamela Anderson Caresses Her Bare Thigh In Heels And Backwards Baseball Cap

Pamela's super short dress only just covered her booty.

Pamela Anderson showed some serious leg in a shot shared on Instagram this week ahead of her latest Q&A session with fans. The model and actress stunned in a black-and-white photo shared by the influencer site Jasmin.com on November 16 as she caressed her bare thigh while leaning against a door frame.

Pamela stood with her long legs straight with her right slightly in front while wearing shiny metallic stiletto heels with a pointed toe. The 53-year-old defied her age and posed with her back pressed against the open frame with two black mats in front of her, as well as a window and doorbell on the white wall next to her.

She rocked a very short sleeveless mini dress, which only just covered her booty, and also appeared to plunge low at the chest. The Playboy model put her hand slightly underneath the white floaty number, placing her fingers on her toned thigh as she rested her head on her right shoulder, flashing her muscular calves.

Pamela turned her head to look outside with her long, blond hair curled and cascading over her chest. She kept things casual in a backwards white baseball cap and flashed a big smile with her lips apart and her eyes slightly squinted.

Jasmin.com confirmed in the caption that the former Baywatch star would be going live on the site to chat with fans from 2:20 p.m. ET, and its 108,000-plus followers couldn’t contain their excitement in the comments section.

“Guau que belleza,” one person commented with a heart eye, clapping, and fire symbol, which translates via Google Translate to “Wow what a beauty.”

“@pamelaanderson is perfection personified. And also my first love,” another wrote with a red heart and smiley face.

“Bomb!!!” a third wrote.

Others flooded the comments with hearts and clapping hands.

Pamela’s official account was tagged on the snap, which has amassed hundreds of likes.

The grid upload came as the former Home Improvement star gave fans a treat on her own Instagram page over the weekend.

Pamela shared a NSFW Instagram stories update on Sunday (November 15) when she posted a captionless photo of herself in another skimpy dress that revealed plenty of skin.

The Dancing with the Stars Season 10 and Season 15 contestant lifted the bottom of her light pink lace and satin plunging outfit to flash her underwear for the camera, once again posing in a door frame with her signature blond hair down.