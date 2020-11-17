Chrishell Stause Debuts New Bangs Wearing Plunge Silver Dress At People’s Choice Awards

Chrishell Stause was one of the many high-profile celebrities that made an appearance at this year’s People’s Choice Awards and made sure her red carpet look got her noticed. The Selling Sunset star took to Instagram to show off her attire and the hairstyle she wore for the occasion.

Stause stunned in a shimmery silver dress that featured a black criss-cross pattern all over. The item of clothing was very low-cut and displayed her decolletage. The garment, that fell below her knees, was paired with strappy black heels that showcased her pedicured toes. Stause held onto a clutch purse of the same color and kept her nails short. She accessorized herself with a large ring, earrings, and a bracelet. Stause styled her wavy long blond locks down and debuted her clip-in bangs at the ceremony.

The 39-year-old treated her followers to seven images within one upload.

In the first two shots, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant was snapped in front of the People’s Choice Awards red carpet backdrop with one hand on her hip. She looked directly at the photographers with a huge smile on her face and showed off her pearly whites.

In the third slide, Stause uploaded a closer-up snap in a different location that gave fans a better view of her hairstyle. The reality star radiated beauty and appeared very glamorous.

In the sixth frame, Stause informed her followers that her bangs were clipped into the front of her hair.

In the tags, she credited her hairstylist Bradley Leake, makeup artist Nicholas, fashion stylist LMC, and designers Rita Vinieris, Wasée, Elise Paige, Vince Camuto, and Giuseppe Zanotti.

In the span of 16 hours, Statuse’s post racked up more than 69,000 likes and over 530 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.9 million followers.

“Girl you could show up in a robe with no makeup, a top knot with crocs on and still be as stunning but so glad you trust us to play,” one user wrote.

“You look so much like your mom with the bangs.. Chrishell you’re literally killing it lately from selling sunset, DWTS, and now the E awards,” another person shared.

“The bangs are EVERYTHING on you!!!” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“U are the most gorgeous princess in the world,” a fourth admirer commented.

According to the Daily Mail, Stause attended the award show with friend and co-star Mary Fitzgerald. The duo presented the award for Comedy Act prize in front of a virtual audience.