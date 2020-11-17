Tahlia Skaines Lays On The Beach In A Skimpy Thong Bikini

Tahlia Skaines has an incredibly toned body, and she hasn’t been afraid to show it off in front of the camera. Earlier today, the Aussie bombshell shared a sizzling update to her Instagram page that featured her wearing a revealing black bikini at the beach.

In the photo, Tahlia lay on her stomach while stretched out across the white sand. She bent her knees, her toes pointing outward. Instead of facing the photographer, she directed her head sideways and looked down. Her flawlessly bronzed skin glowed in the sunshine.

The turquoise blue water coming up to shore could be seen behind her, as well as the bright blue sky filled with clouds. Several boats and the nearby island was also evident in the background of the shot. According to the geotag, she was at Whitehaven Beach in Whitsundays, Australia.

Tahlia rocked a black two-piece swimsuit that showcased her insane figure. The top featured cups that were cut so small, which failed to fully cover the entirety of her shapely breasts. The plunging neckline also exposed her voluptuous cleavage. Thin straps provided support and clung to her neck, with another pair of strings tied around her back.

She sported matching thong bottoms. Despite its simple design, the garment was still so revealing. The waistband helped accentuate her small waist and hips, and the high-cut design highlighted her legs. Notably, the back portion displayed her round posterior.

For her accessories, Tahlia sported a pair of oversized hoop earrings, studs, and a bracelet. She tied her blond locks into a bun, which kept all of her hair away from her body. As for her nails, they were painted with white polish.

In the caption, Tahlia wrote something about the remaining weeks of the year. She also mentioned that she’s looking forward to the Holidays. She also added some relevant emoji to the post.

As of this writing, the new post has received more than 2,900 likes and over 30 comments. Many of her fans rushed to the comments section and dropped gushing messages. Most of them praised her sheer display of skin, while several other followers chose to express their admiration for the model through emoji.

“Oh my gosh, I’m officially not prepared for Christmas! You look heavenly in this snap, though,” an admirer wrote.

“The year has gone so fast. Hopefully, next year we can travel to New Zealand and some other amazing countries. I look forward to your travel updates,” commented another fan.

“For me, the quarantine made me miss traveling. We are hoping for a white Christmas here in my neighborhood!!!! What a beautiful beach and you are so hot,” gushed a third follower.