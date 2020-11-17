Carrie Ann Inaba, 52, Stuns In Short Blond Wig & Jaw-Dropping Red Dress For Bombshell ‘DWTS’ Semifinals Look

The 'Dancing With the Stars' judge slayed with her latest look.

Carrie Ann Inaba was a blond bombshell on Dancing with the Stars. The 52-year-old veteran TV judge rocked her most glamorous look yet as she took the stage for the semifinals on ABC’s celebrity ballroom competition.

For the DWTS semifinals round, Carrie Ann wowed in a long Alex Perry red dress with a caped back. The former Fly Girl paired the dress with matching lipstick and a short blond wig.

The gorgeous choreographer posted an up-close photo of her look to Instagram as she posed backstage at the Dancing With the Stars studio while looking off to the side.

In the caption, Carrie Ann shared a powerful message about gratitude as she reflected on the magical night in the ballroom. The Talk co-host also tagged her glam squad, including hairstylist Glenn Nutley and makeup artist Marilyn Lee, to give them credit for creating her glamorous look.

In the comments section, fans reacted to Carrie Ann’s “lady in red” look with hearts and fire emoji. Ousted DWTS contestant Chrishell Stause wrote that it was her favorite look for Carrie Ann of all time.

“STUNNING TONIGHT!!! And every night,” added pro dancer Sharna Burgess.

“Gorgeous!! Love this look! And the dress is to die for!” wrote actress and former DWTS contender Kate Flannery.

“BREATHTAKING, I give it a 10!!!!” a third admirer wrote.

“You looked so beautiful tonight, Carrie Ann!” another fan added. “And, I’ve been loving the different wigs each week. Gorgeous!”

Kelsey McNeal / ABC

Carrie Ann previously revealed that she has been wearing wigs because she had been prescribed medication that had the potential to cause hair loss. While she stopped taking the medication, she moved forward with her backup plan to wear wigs on Dancing With the Stars. So far this season she has rocked everything from long blond waves to short pink bobs to an edgy auburn look.

Carrie Ann’s decision to up the glam also came amid a cast shakeup for the ABC dance-off. When longtime host Tom Bergeron was replaced by America’s Next Top Model alum Tyra Banks, it sparked an immediate change in the look of the show. Tyra put fashion at the forefront, and her own over-the-top outfits have been the talk of the show.

“We got the memo: ‘Met Gala meets ballroom dancing,” Carrie Ann told TV Insider earlier this year. “I’ve been doing the show for 29 seasons so, it’s nice to have a little bit of a change.”