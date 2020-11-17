Angeline Varona Flashes Perky Booty In Thong Bodysuit

Angeline Varona offered fans a tantalizing back view of her killer curves in her latest Instagram upload. The Latina model flaunted her phenomenal figure in a racy thong bodysuit, which fully bared her round posterior.

The 27-year-old influencer rocked an ultra-revealing white bodysuit. The front side of the garment wasn’t so visible in the shot due to her stance. From what was visible, the piece had low-cut sides that went a little beyond her midriff. The thin straps that provided support for the clothing went over her shoulders, highlighting her slim arms.

The same outfit was also seen in another Instagram post. The scanty suit hardly contained her buxom curves, as a glimpse of her sideboob could be seen from certain angles. The clothing was also backless and had high leg cuts that exposed plenty of skin from her waist down to her thighs. Its thong design perfectly showcased her ample derrière.

The hottie completed her sexy look by wearing a pair of knee-high, gray socks.

In the photo, Angeline was snapped inside a bedroom. She posed on top of the bed with her right knee bent and tucked under her body. Her other leg, on the other hand, was stretched backward as she leaned forward and placed her hands on the mattress. The babe looked to the side with her lips parted and a sultry gaze.

Angeline kept her jewelry minimal and only wore a simple ring. Her nails appeared groomed and painted with light pink polish. She opted to wear her brunette locks down for the photoshoot. She styled her locks in sleek, straight strands and let it hang on her shoulder and back.

The bombshell took some lyrics from the song “Wicked Game” by Chris Isaak. She also shared that the saucy snap was taken by the professional photographer, Pedro Rolle Jr.

Angeline also urged her followers to check out the link in her Instagram bio for more hot pictures.

Fans and fellow models loved the brand-new share. In less than a day of being published on the popular social media site, the update gained more than 95,200 likes and over 746 comments. Avid online admirers of the model took to the comments section to shower her with messages and compliments. A lot of them gushed over her assets and fit physique. Some followers struggled with words. Instead, they chimed in with a trail of emoji.

“You look strong and confident,” one of her fans wrote.

“I’m a big fan of yours. You look so beautiful in this shot!” gushed another admirer.

“You are a beauty, Angie,” a third social media follower added.