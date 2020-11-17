Eva Longoria, 45, Goes Braless And Greets The Week With A Sultry Style Snapshot

Eva wore an all-black ensemble.

Eva Longoria had the perfect cure for her Instagram followers suffering from the Monday blues: a red-hot photo of herself exposing a generous amount of skin in an all-black ensemble.

The 45-year-old Desperate Housewives star stunned with her latest style snapshot. She looked self-assured and sensual while lounging on an ivory sofa with fluffy fleece upholstery. The color and texture of her resting spot made her dark outfit stand out in the image.

Eva wore a pair of classic trousers with tapered legs. Her top was a loose-fitting, button-up shirt with a subtle sheen. It featured cuffed sleeves and a collar, which The Young and the Restless star wore rolled under. The neckline dipped down in a wide V that revealed a tantalizing glimpse of her tan decolletage. The daring cut displayed the definition of the fitness fanatic’s toned chest.

Eva finished her sultry and sophisticated look with a pair of shiny black loafers with pointed toes. The only jewelry she wore was a dainty gold chain bracelet. Her chocolate-colored hair was artfully fashioned in bouncy waves for a style that was timeless and glamorous.

She placed her right hand flat on the arm of the sofa with her fingers splayed. Her left elbow rested on the low back of the chair, and she teasingly pinched a few strands of hair between the fingertips of the corresponding hand. She posed with her feet up on the sofa’s seat cushion and her ankles crossed. To finish her alluring power pose, she slightly lowered her eyelids, cocked an eyebrow up, and pursed her lips to emphasize the chiseled shape of her sculpted cheekbones.

Eva wished her followers a happy start of the week in her caption, and she used a hashtag to reveal that she was ready to take care of business.

Her revealing take on work wear was awarded with over 82,000 likes and 500 comments in the first few hours after her photo was posted on her account.

“Wow.. looking so beautiful like always!” read one message from a fan.

“Love your whole look but my god, those shoes,” another admirer wrote.

“One of my favorite creatives! Yassss,” read a third comment that included a crown emoji.

“Damn! My ideal look for work mode, I could never work it like that!” a fourth fan remarked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Eva similarly awed her internet audience by keeping her chest more covered up in a charcoal-gray trench coat for another photo of one her chic looks. She rocked the piece with a pair of black leather boots with stiletto heels.