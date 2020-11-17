Jessica Simpson, 40, Shows Off Booty With Hand In Pocket Of Tight Houndstooth-Print Pants

Jessica modeled a chic look from her own label.

Jessica Simpson drew attention to her derriere while rocking a pair of patterned pants from her own clothing line.

On Monday, the 40-year-old fashion mogul made an appearance on the official Instagram page for her in-demand brand, The Jessica Simpson Collection. The Open Book author often models pieces from the label to show her fans how great they can look.

Jessica looked fierce in a fabulous fall ensemble that showcased her fit body to perfection. Her top was a sleeveless black bodysuit. The sleek number fit her curvy bust and slim waist like a second skin. It featured a mock neck that gave it an air of sophistication.

She partnered the piece with black-and-white, houndstooth-print pants. The trousers had a vintage silhouette with flared legs and a snug fit on the thighs and seat. She posed with her right hand thrust in a back pocket to show off the design detail while also drawing the eye to her impressively tight and toned derriere.

Jessica lengthened her lean legs by rocking a pair of dark platform boots with high stacked heels, rounded toes, and silver accents. She added extra flair to her outfit by sporting a black hat with a wide, stiff brim. Her hair tumbled down from beneath it in lustrous waves. A pair of oversize silver earrings finished her look.

Jessica gave potential shoppers a view of her eye-catching outfit from a few different angles by standing on a round metallic platform positioned in front of a full-length, tri-fold mirror with a hinged design. Each panel of the mirror featured a gold frame with an antique appearance, and the center piece was topped with an ornate floral decoration.

Jessica stood with her legs far apart and her right knee bent. Her left hand rested on her lower abdomen. She exuded confidence as she looked back over her shoulder at the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

The singer posed in a room full of vintage touches, including stacks of aged wooden trunks and antique suitcases. Bold floral artwork decorated the walls, and there was a crystal wall sconce on both sides of her mirror.

The comments section of the Instagram post was inundated with praise from Jessica’s fans, who remarked on her appearance and her impeccable style.

“Your hard work and discipline has really paid off. You look amazing!” read one message.

“Love these pants!!” added another fan.

“Gosh, you are incredibly BEAUTIFUL!!” a third commenter wrote.

“How does this girl still look like 1999 Jessica Simpson?!?!” a fourth admirer chimed in.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica also wowed her fans recently when she shared a photo of herself stretching in skintight jeans from her brand.