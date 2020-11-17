Kelsie Jean Smeby Goes Topless & Flaunts Her Peachy Rear In Booty Shorts

Brunette beauty Kelsie Jean Smeby tantalized her 759,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy shot in which she stripped down to just a pair of booty shorts. The photo was taken in a minimalist indoor space with white walls and brown flooring. A large sliding barn door was visible in the background, although Kelsie’s incredible figure remained the focal point of the shot.

She wore a pair of booty shorts from the online retailer Fashion Nova, whose Instagram page she tagged in the picture itself as well as in the caption. The garment hugged her slim waist, and the neon orange hue looked stunning against her bronzed skin. The shorts clung to every inch of her pert posterior, highlighting her voluptuous curves, and featured ruched detailing along the back that accentuated her booty even more.

The hem came just a few inches down her thighs, leaving plenty of her toned legs on display. She was topless in the shot, and had her body angled and her arm positioned in a way that covered up anything NSFW to keep it Instagram-friendly.

Her long nails were painted a pastel hue that stood out against her sun-kissed skin, and she had one hand planted on the ground while her other rested on her upper arm.

Kelsie styled her long brunette locks in a side part, and the silky tresses cascaded down her chest and back in soft waves. Her hair reached the small of her back and the glossy strands shone under the lights of the space.

She gazed seductively over her shoulder at the camera, her plump lips slightly pouted. Her pose revealed a tantalizing amount of side boob and under boob as she twisted her body in a way that amplified her curves.

Kelsie’s audience absolutely loved the steamy update, and the post racked up over 2,300 likes within just 28 minutes, including a like from fellow buxom bombshell Khloe Terae. The post also received 104 comments from Kelsie’s followers in the same brief time span.

“I am officially speechless,” one fan wrote, followed by a praise hands emoji.

“So amazingly beautiful,” another follower added.

“This photo is straight fire,” a third fan remarked, captivated by Kelsie’s curvaceous physique.

“So much beauty,” yet another chimed in.

